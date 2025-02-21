Retail Investors Stay Bullish On Cruise Lines Despite Potential Trump Tax Threat

Sentiment on Stocktwits around cruise operator stocks remained ‘bullish’

Retail Investors Stay Bullish On Cruise Lines Despite Potential Trump Tax Threat
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 21, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

Shares of several cruise operators dived on Thursday following comments from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick about potential new taxes on cruise lines, but retail sentiment stayed upbeat.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) dipped more than 7%, while Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) saw more than 4% fall in its stock; Carnival Corp (CCL) also dropped nearly 6% on Thursday.

According to media reports, the US federal government is mulling taxes that will be slapped on cruise operators.

Royal Caribbean and several other cruise lines have reported better-than-expected earnings in recent weeks, driven by strong post-Covid demand and attractive prices.

“This is going to end under Donald Trump and those taxes are gonna be paid,” Quartz reported quoting Lutnick who spoke to Fox News.

Sentiment on Stocktwits around cruise operator stocks remained ‘bullish’ despite the stock dip.

Royal Caribbean’s retail mood remained ‘bullish’ as message volumes jumped to ‘extremely high.’

Screenshot 2025-02-21 at 2.36.14 PM.png RCL sentiment meter and message volume on Feb 21

One bullish commenter on Stocktwits doubted if the tax plan would in fact go through, saying “goodluck with the tax plan on cruise lines."

Sentiment on Carnival stayed  in the ‘bullish’ zone, with 'high' message volume compared to a week ago.

Screenshot 2025-02-21 at 3.08.43 PM.png CCL sentiment meter and message volume on Feb 21

Sentiment on  Norwegian Cruise Line also was in the ‘bullish’ zone, with message volume staying 'high.'

Screenshot 2025-02-21 at 2.35.58 PM.png NCLH sentiment meter and message volume on Feb 21


One bullish commenter was optimistic about the idea of buying the dip in Norwegian Cruise Line.


For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock In Focus After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Mood Brightens

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock In Focus After Q4 Earnings Beat: Retail Mood Brightens

CarGurus Stock Slides After Mixed Q4 Results, Weak Guidance: Retail Mood Worsens

CarGurus Stock Slides After Mixed Q4 Results, Weak Guidance: Retail Mood Worsens

Okta Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Barclays Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Feels Bullish

Okta Stock Gets A Price Target Hike At Barclays Ahead Of Q4 Earnings: Retail Feels Bullish

Fidelity National Financial Stock Gains Aftermarket On Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail Stays Bearish

Fidelity National Financial Stock Gains Aftermarket On Upbeat Q4 Profit, Retail Stays Bearish

Tesla Bear Warns of ‘Disastrous’ Q1 Deliveries: Stock Heads For 5th Weekly Loss Amid Cautious Retail Mood

Tesla Bear Warns of ‘Disastrous’ Q1 Deliveries: Stock Heads For 5th Weekly Loss Amid Cautious Retail Mood

Recent Stories

Oppo Find N5: Why do we love 'world's thinnest smartphone'? gcw

Oppo Find N5: Why do we love 'world's thinnest smartphone'?

Hyderabad official caught with another woman, wife thrashes her; video goes viral (WATCH) ddr

Hyderabad official caught with another woman, wife thrashes her; video goes viral (WATCH)

Crickets National Stage: Pakistan Hosts 2025 Champions Trophy

Cricket's National Stage: Pakistan Hosts 2025 Champions Trophy

Photos Tripti Dimri inspired 6 dress ideas to flaunt your curves gcw

(PHOTOS) Tripti Dimri-inspired 6 dress ideas to flaunt your curves

Experts dispute faecal contamination concerns, say Triveni Sangam water fit for bathing vkp

Experts dispute faecal contamination concerns, say Triveni Sangam water fit for bathing

Recent Videos

End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

End of an Era! Kolkata’s Iconic Yellow Taxis VANISHING Forever! 🚖💔

Video Icon
Gujarat vs Kerala HIGHLIGHTS: Kerala Secures Spot in Final! Ranji Trophy Semifinal Day 5

Gujarat vs Kerala HIGHLIGHTS: Kerala Secures Spot in Final! Ranji Trophy Semifinal Day 5

Video Icon
How Seeds of Janata Party Were Sown in Tihar? Black Warrant's REAL Jailer Sunil Gupta Shares

How Seeds of Janata Party Were Sown in Tihar? Black Warrant's REAL Jailer Sunil Gupta Shares

Video Icon
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar SLAMS Foreign Election Meddling: 'SHOCKING US Revelation!' | Asianet Newsable

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar SLAMS Foreign Election Meddling: 'SHOCKING US Revelation!' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Nepali Student’s Tragic Death at KIIT: MEA Breaks Silence, Assures Action & Support!

Nepali Student’s Tragic Death at KIIT: MEA Breaks Silence, Assures Action & Support!

Video Icon