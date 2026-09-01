Guggenheim sees slowing consulting demand and a premium valuation leaving little room for disappointment ahead of Accenture’s October earnings, says report.

Guggenheim cut Accenture to Neutral from Buy and removed its prior price target.

ACN has surged more than 50% since mid-June despite no corresponding improvement in customer demand, the firm said.

Guggenheim expects weak fiscal fourth-quarter results, citing just 1% organic growth in the prior quarter.

Shares of Accenture (ACN) fell more than 4% on Friday afternoon after Guggenheim downgraded the consulting company, citing concerns that its recent stock rally has moved ahead of its underlying business performance.

The firm cut its rating to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Buy’ and removed its $185 price target, stating that ACN’s more than 50% gain since mid-June has not been supported by a similar improvement in customer demand, according to Barron’s.

Guggenheim Questions Accenture’s Rally

Guggenheim pointed to falling job listings as a sign that Accenture’s hiring and consulting demand could be slowing. The firm also cited Accenture Edge, the company’s recently launched offering for midsize businesses, as a potential sign that spending from large enterprise customers, a key revenue source, has weakened.

The brokerage also raised concerns about Accenture’s valuation. While the company is growing at a pace similar to peers such as Cognizant, Guggenheim said ACN trades at a significantly higher valuation based on expected future earnings, reported Barron’s.

With expectations already elevated, Guggenheim said even a small miss in Accenture’s upcoming earnings could pressure the stock. The company is scheduled to report its results on October 1.

Organic Growth Remains A Concern

Guggenheim said Accenture has started recovering from the federal spending cuts seen last year but sees limited catalysts for organic growth in the near term.

The firm expects weak fiscal fourth-quarter results. It also highlighted broader industry pressures, including longer timelines for corporate clients to finalize large contracts and lower pricing from competitors seeking to win bigger projects. These factors could weigh on Accenture’s consulting revenue in the near term.

ACN Stock: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

Retail sentiment for ACN on Stocktwits remained ‘neutral,’ unchanged in the past 24 hours, while message volume was ‘normal’ during the same period.

ACN shares are down nearly 33% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<