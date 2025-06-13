According to a survey by AlixPartners, reported by CNBC, respondents expect the president to walk back steep duties on the European Union, Vietnam, India, and Mexico.

Executives at retail companies expect a large number of tariffs to be rolled back after the 90-day pause lapses in July, according to a survey by AlixPartners reported by CNBC.

The report said that executives are likely feeling more optimistic after the recent court challenges and trade negotiations between the U.S. and China.

The survey, which polled executives from brands, retailers, and other consumer companies on June 1, found most respondents expect the president to walk back steep duties on the European Union, Vietnam, India, and Mexico.

Most respondents expect only the 10% tariffs to remain, rather than the far higher rates imposed initially on April 2, after the negotiations are complete, according to the report.

For instance, 53% of respondents expect tariffs on Vietnam to remain at the 10% rate, rather than the feared 46% reciprocal levy. Thirty-seven percent don't expect higher tariffs on European Union countries to come into effect.

Vietnam serves as a major manufacturing and export hub for numerous U.S. companies, particularly in the apparel and footwear sectors.

Since April, Donald Trump's team has been engaged in negotiations with several nations to strike trade deals, which are likely to result in lower tariff rates.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled that Trump didn't have the authority to impose the April 2 tariffs. While that ruling is on hold pending appeal from the Trump administration, the development signaled that the tariffs could be scrapped altogether.

Meanwhile, the U.S. and China have reached an understanding to lower tariffs, which sets the effective rate on Chinese exports to the U.S. at a reduced level of 55%.

