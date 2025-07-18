BMY’s study did not meet its primary goal of achieving a state where patients no longer require transfusions to maintain adequate haemoglobin levels in patients with blood cancer-associated anemia.

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) announced on Friday that its drug, evaluated for myelofibrosis-associated anemia, did not meet its primary goal of achieving a state where patients no longer require transfusions to maintain adequate hemoglobin levels in a late-stage study.

Myelofibrosis is a rare type of blood cancer, with an annual incidence of approximately 0.3 cases per 100,000 individuals in the U.S. It is characterized by the buildup of scar tissue, called fibrosis, in the bone marrow.

The company was evaluating its drug Reblozyl with concomitant Janus Kinase Inhibitor (JAKi) therapy in adult patients with myelofibrosis-associated anemia receiving red blood cell (RBC) transfusions.

However, the study did not meet its primary goal of achieving a state where patients no longer require transfusions to maintain adequate haemoglobin levels during any consecutive 12-week period, starting within the first 24 weeks of treatment.

Bristol-Myers added that it will engage with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency to discuss the submission of marketing applications.

Reblozyl is being developed and commercialized by Bristol Myers through a global collaboration with Merck (MRK) as of November 2021. The medicine is already approved in the U.S. for the treatment of anemia under certain conditions. However, it is not indicated as a substitute for RBC transfusions in patients who require immediate correction of anemia.

BMY stock is down 16% this year but up over 12% in the past 12 months.

