The FLAURA2 trial demonstrated that the Tagrisso-chemotherapy combination reduced the risk of death by 23%, with benefits consistent across patient groups and a safety profile in line with expectations.

Retail buzz around AstraZeneca rose late Sunday after the company shared final results from its FLAURA2 Phase III trial, which found that patients given its lung cancer drug Tagrisso, together with chemotherapy, lived close to four years on average.

The data, presented at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Barcelona, showed a median survival of 47.5 months for patients on the Tagrisso combination, compared with 37.6 months for those on Tagrisso alone. The combination cut the risk of death by 23%.

An estimated 63.1% of patients on the combination were alive at three years, compared with 50.9% on monotherapy, while 49.1% survived to four years, compared with 40.8% for Tagrisso alone. Benefits were consistent across all prespecified subgroups.

Safety remained manageable, with grade 3 or higher adverse events reported in 70% of patients on the combination, mostly linked to chemotherapy, compared with 34% for monotherapy. Discontinuation rates were low in both arms.

Tagrisso, AstraZeneca’s flagship lung cancer medicine, has already reached more than one million patients worldwide and is cleared for use in over 120 countries. The company said the new results strengthen its role as a cornerstone therapy for patients with Estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate (EGFR)-mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

The latest survival data comes as AstraZeneca reported a strong second quarter, with core earnings per share (EPS) up 27% year-on-year to $1.58 and revenue rising 12% to $14.46 billion. Oncology sales increased 18% to $6.32 billion, with Tagrisso revenue rising 13% during the period.

AstraZeneca’s stock has risen 27.3% so far in 2025.

