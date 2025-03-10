ReShape Lifesciences, Allarity, Exact Sciences, CVS, AbbVie: 5 Health Care Stocks That Led Retail Message Growth Last Week

Read Full Article

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (1,900% Jump in Message Volume)

ReShape Lifesciences saw a surge in retail discussion as traders speculated on the potential approval of its proposed reverse merger with Vyome Therapeutics, first announced in June 2024.

The metabolic health solutions company stated in January that it was still working with the SEC on its S-4 filing and would set a shareholder meeting date once the filing is declared effective.

Some investor interest also stemmed from reports that Michael Bigger’s fund had taken a significant stake in ReShape. However, sentiment remained mixed after the company raised $6 million through a public offering last month.

ReShape’s stock is down nearly 80% year-to-date (YTD).

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (1,700% Jump in Message Volume)

Allarity drew attention after announcing a Phase 2 trial evaluating the combination of stenoparib, a PARP inhibitor, with the chemotherapy agent temozolomide for treating recurrent small-cell lung cancer (SCLS). Prior studies had shown about a 40% response rate in SCLC patients, but dose-limiting toxicity remained a challenge.

Additionally, Allarity’s Board of Directors authorized a $5 million share repurchase program on Monday, allowing buybacks through February 2026.

The stock is down over 9% YTD.

Exact Sciences Corporation (1,100% Jump in Message Volume)

Exact Sciences, known for its cancer diagnostics, saw increased interest as it participated in the TD Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Conference and Raymond James & Associates’ 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference last week.

The company reiterated its plans to launch three new cancer screening tests in 2025, including Cologuard Plus (a next-generation colorectal cancer screening test), Oncodetect (a molecular residual disease test) and Cancerguard (a multi-cancer screening test).

The company noted rising demand for rescreens, which grew 30% last year and are expected to grow another 30% this year.

Exact Sciences’ stock is down over 18% YTD.

CVS Health Corporation (700% Jump in Message Volume)

CVS Health made headlines last week after announcing that Wellvana had acquired its Medicare Shared Savings Program business in an all-stock deal, giving CVS a strategic minority stake in Wellvana.

On Saturday, The Wall Street Journal reported that CVS plans to open a dozen new stores focused on full-service pharmacies with minimal retail space, a shift in response to declining retail sales across drugstore chains.

The stock has gained 47% YTD.

AbbVie Inc. (500% Jump in Message Volume)

AbbVie’s stock gained traction after BofA raised its price target to $223 from $200, maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating. The bullish revision followed AbbVie’s $350 million upfront deal with Gubra to develop GUB014295, a long-acting amylin analog targeting obesity.

Under the agreement, Gubra could receive up to $1.88 billion in milestone payments, plus tiered royalties on global net sales.

AbbVie shares are up nearly 20% YTD.

