ReShape Lifesciences, Allarity, Exact Sciences, CVS, AbbVie: 5 Health Care Stocks That Led Retail Message Growth Last Week

Speculation over an impending reverse merger, a Phase 2 trial announcement, comments about upcoming cancer screening tests, a Medicare business deal, and an obesity drug partnership sparked buzz among Stocktwits users for the week ended March 7, 2025.

ReShape Lifesciences, Allarity, Exact Sciences, CVS, AbbVie: 5 Health Care Stocks That Led Retail Message Growth Last Week
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 10, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (1,900% Jump in Message Volume)

ReShape Lifesciences saw a surge in retail discussion as traders speculated on the potential approval of its proposed reverse merger with Vyome Therapeutics, first announced in June 2024. 

The metabolic health solutions company stated in January that it was still working with the SEC on its S-4 filing and would set a shareholder meeting date once the filing is declared effective.

Some investor interest also stemmed from reports that Michael Bigger’s fund had taken a significant stake in ReShape. However, sentiment remained mixed after the company raised $6 million through a public offering last month. 

ReShape’s stock is down nearly 80% year-to-date (YTD).

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (1,700% Jump in Message Volume)

Allarity drew attention after announcing a Phase 2 trial evaluating the combination of stenoparib, a PARP inhibitor, with the chemotherapy agent temozolomide for treating recurrent small-cell lung cancer (SCLS). Prior studies had shown about a 40% response rate in SCLC patients, but dose-limiting toxicity remained a challenge.

Additionally, Allarity’s Board of Directors authorized a $5 million share repurchase program on Monday, allowing buybacks through February 2026. 

The stock is down over 9% YTD.

Exact Sciences Corporation (1,100% Jump in Message Volume)

Exact Sciences, known for its cancer diagnostics, saw increased interest as it participated in the TD Cowen 45th Annual Healthcare Conference and Raymond James & Associates’ 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference last week. 

The company reiterated its plans to launch three new cancer screening tests in 2025, including Cologuard Plus (a next-generation colorectal cancer screening test), Oncodetect (a molecular residual disease test) and Cancerguard (a multi-cancer screening test).

The company noted rising demand for rescreens, which grew 30% last year and are expected to grow another 30% this year. 

Exact Sciences’ stock is down over 18% YTD.

CVS Health Corporation (700% Jump in Message Volume)

CVS Health made headlines last week after announcing that Wellvana had acquired its Medicare Shared Savings Program business in an all-stock deal, giving CVS a strategic minority stake in Wellvana.

On Saturday, The Wall Street Journal reported that CVS plans to open a dozen new stores focused on full-service pharmacies with minimal retail space, a shift in response to declining retail sales across drugstore chains. 

The stock has gained 47% YTD.

AbbVie Inc. (500% Jump in Message Volume)

AbbVie’s stock gained traction after BofA raised its price target to $223 from $200, maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating. The bullish revision followed AbbVie’s $350 million upfront deal with Gubra to develop GUB014295, a long-acting amylin analog targeting obesity.

Under the agreement, Gubra could receive up to $1.88 billion in milestone payments, plus tiered royalties on global net sales. 

AbbVie shares are up nearly 20% YTD.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Oracle’s Q3 Earnings On Tap As Stock Struggles to Break Out Of Recent Rut: Retail Remains Bearish

Oracle’s Q3 Earnings On Tap As Stock Struggles to Break Out Of Recent Rut: Retail Remains Bearish

Wendy's Stock Rises On Plans for New Restaurants, Long-Term Financial Targets: Retail's Upbeat

Wendy's Stock Rises On Plans for New Restaurants, Long-Term Financial Targets: Retail's Upbeat

Navitas, Astera Labs, Broadcom, Rigetti, Marvell: Top 5 Chip Stocks With Highest Retail Buzz Last Week

Navitas, Astera Labs, Broadcom, Rigetti, Marvell: Top 5 Chip Stocks With Highest Retail Buzz Last Week

Asana’s Retail Traders Remain On Wait-And-Watch Mode Ahead Of Q4 Results

Asana’s Retail Traders Remain On Wait-And-Watch Mode Ahead Of Q4 Results

Netflix Stock Dip Attracts Buyers On Stocktwits, But Many Still See More Pain Ahead

Netflix Stock Dip Attracts Buyers On Stocktwits, But Many Still See More Pain Ahead

Recent Stories

PhD at 21, IIT professor at 22 - Bihar man now struggles for job at 37 Tathagat Avatar Tulsi iwh

PhD at 21, IIT professor at 22 - Bihar man now struggles for job at 37

West Bengal DA Hike: State Govt salary to increase; Will Mamata Banerjee increase salary after SC hearing? ATG

West Bengal DA Hike: State Govt salary to increase; Will Mamata Banerjee increase salary after SC hearing?

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Akhtar slams PCB officials for their absence from presentation ceremony (WATCH) HRD

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Akhtar slams PCB officials for their absence from presentation ceremony (WATCH)

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case 'rarest in history', says Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra, calls for CBI probe vkp

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case 'rarest in history', says Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra, calls for CBI probe

iQOO Neo 10R to launch on March 11: Why gamers should be excited for this smartphone? gcw

iQOO Neo 10R to launch on March 11: Why gamers should be excited for this smartphone?

Recent Videos

'Tariff Terrorism': Ramdev Slams Trump, Urges Unity Against ‘Destructive Powers’ | Asianet Newsable

'Tariff Terrorism': Ramdev Slams Trump, Urges Unity Against ‘Destructive Powers’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
People in Katra Burst Crackers to Celebrate India’s Champions Trophy Triumph

People in Katra Burst Crackers to Celebrate India’s Champions Trophy Triumph

Video Icon
Cyclone Alfred: Massive Flooding, Blackouts Across Australia | Asianet Newsable

Cyclone Alfred: Massive Flooding, Blackouts Across Australia | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Elon Musk Flaunts DOGE T-Shirt Upon Return to White House with Trump | Asianet Newsable

Elon Musk Flaunts DOGE T-Shirt Upon Return to White House with Trump | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
BTS Weekend Playlist! Top 10 Songs to Hype Up Your Vibes!

BTS Weekend Playlist! Top 10 Songs to Hype Up Your Vibes!

Video Icon