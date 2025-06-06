Shares of transportation intelligence provider, Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR), traded over 10% higher on Friday morning after the company secured a $1.2 million contract with a transportation agency in a Sun Belt state.

The contract will modernize traffic monitoring through Rekor’s advanced roadway intelligence platform.

As part of a newly launched statewide initiative aimed at improving transportation infrastructure, Rekor will deploy 150 units of its Rekor Discover system under a one-year Data-as-a-Service agreement.

Installation of all systems is expected to be completed within two months.

The rollout signals a move beyond traditional in-road systems, such as rubber tubes and piezo sensors, which often require disruptive setups and ongoing maintenance.

Instead, the Rekor Discover solution relies on AI-enabled roadside units to capture detailed, real-time traffic information at the individual vehicle level.

This leads to eliminating the need for lane closures or exposing road crews to danger.

The platform aligns with Federal Highway Administration requirements and features built-in privacy protection technologies.

“Our vision is to replace the tens of thousands of single-function roadway devices currently in use worldwide with a scalable, AI-powered platform that delivers richer, safer, and more actionable traffic insights,” said General Manager of Rekor Discover, Mark Phillips.

Rekor’s traffic intelligence systems are used by transportation agencies across the U.S., including in states such as New York, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, and Colorado.

Rekor’s AI-based, non-intrusive installation process could offer a more cost-effective, safer, and accurate alternative for jurisdictions currently reliant on outdated or labor-intensive technologies.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Rekor Systems remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

REKR's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 10:00 a.m. ET on June 6, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A bullish Stocktwits user praised the deal.

Rekor stock has gained less than 1% year-to-date and has lost more than 1% over the last 12 months.

