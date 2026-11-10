The company will adapt its flight-proven Roll-Out Solar Array (ROSA) technology for a power-generation demonstration near the lunar South Pole.

The demonstration will test vertical solar array deployment, mast-mounted payload operations, and the system’s ability to survive the lunar night.

Redwire Space President Mike Gold said the company would leverage ROSA's proven track record in Earth orbit and beyond, noting that the technology would support future Moon Base operations.

The announcement follows the deployment of the eighth and final Redwire-built ROSA wing on the ISS, bringing the total number of solar array wings delivered or in development by the company to more than 65.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) announced on Tuesday it had been selected for an approximately $40 million NASA award to provide an integrated power generation system for the agency's Moon Base initiative.

RDW shares traded 2.3% lower at the time of writing.

Under the award, Redwire will adapt its flight-proven Roll-Out Solar Array (ROSA) technology as the core of a power-generation system designed to provide interfaces and usable power on the lunar surface for future rovers, habitats, and in-situ resource utilization activities.

“Moon Base is one of the most important human spaceflight initiatives for America since Apollo,” said Mike Gold, President of Redwire Space. He added that the company would leverage ROSA's proven track record in Earth orbit and beyond to support future lunar operations

Redwire will support NASA's Moon Base Infrastructure Office in conducting an autonomous, integrated power-generation demonstration. To extend infrastructure capabilities on the lunar surface, NASA plans to purchase commercial components for a Mini-Communications and Solar Tower (miniCAST), including solar arrays, batteries and wireless power-transfer hardware.

The demonstration will validate vertical deployment of solar power generation, mast-mounted payload operations, and the system's ability to survive the lunar night. The mission is intended to reduce technical risks and inform the development of larger power systems for future lunar operations.

ROSA's Lunar Development And ISS Deployment

The project builds on Redwire's work under NASA's Vertical Solar Array Technology program, through which the company advanced ROSA for vertical deployment and retraction in the lunar gravity environment. Its new integrated power generation system will also draw on the company's space power experience and its power generation and management team, including Rocketdyne.

The announcement comes just days after astronauts successfully installed and deployed the eighth and final Redwire-built ROSA wing on the International Space Station (ISS). The eight wings are now supplementing the station's power supply.

ROSA was originally developed through a NASA public-private partnership between Redwire and Boeing. The company has also supplied the technology for NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test and commercial telecommunications missions. Redwire said it has built the most powerful ROSA wings in its history to help power the SR-1 Freedom Mission to Mars.

In addition to ROSA, Redwire has developed the Extensible Low-Profile Solar Array (ELSA). The company said it has more than 65 solar array wings delivered or in development for civil, commercial and national security space activities.

How Retail Views RDW

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, amid ‘high’ message volumes in the past 24 hours.

RDW shares have gained over 16% year-to-date.

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