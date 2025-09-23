The drones are being utilized for combat-tested tasks, including surveillance, reconnaissance, and target acquisition.

Space infrastructure technology player Redwire Corp’s (RDW) shares were in the spotlight on Tuesday after the firm announced that its subsidiary Edge Autonomy has delivered additional Penguin uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The new delivery follows their contract, which began after Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. These drones are being used for combat‑tested tasks, including surveillance, reconnaissance, and target acquisition, with Edge Autonomy developing them in coordination with warfighters to meet evolving mission demands.

Redwire stock traded over 9% higher on mid-morning Tuesday. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume levels.

RDW’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:45 a.m. ET on Sep. 23, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock saw a 622% surge in user message count in 24 hours, as of Tuesday morning. Stocktwits users expressed optimism about the drones.

The Penguin series is recognized for its long flight times, rapid deployment, and user-friendly operation, making it particularly useful in tactical settings. Its design has led to its inclusion in U.S. Security Assistance Packages in mid‑2023 and late 2024 under the Penguin C model.

Edge Autonomy, wholly owned by Redwire, supplies defense and allied customers, including the U.S. Department of Defense and federal civilian agencies, with uncrewed systems, optics, and resilient energy solutions.

On September 18, Edge Autonomy also secured a contract from an undisclosed European NATO country to deliver its Edge Autonomy Stalker Group 2 fixed-wing, uncrewed aerial system (UAS) for long-range reconnaissance and intelligence gathering.

Redwire stock has lost over 46% year-to-date and has gained over 36% in the last 12 months.

