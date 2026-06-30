Redwire said that the contract was ordered by Taiwan Color Optics, a unit of SemiLux International.

Redwire said that its Penguin Mk2.5 VTOL drone variant was selected for the Taiwanese contract.

Redwire’s Penguin Mk2.5 VTOL UAS was selected based on its proven long-endurance performance, vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, and other features.

In May, Redwire said it won an eight-figure, multi-year contract to deliver its Penguin Mk3 variant drones to an undisclosed NATO ally.

Redwire Corp (RDW) drew investor attention on Tuesday after the aerospace and defense company announced it had won a contract to supply its Penguin drone to the Taiwanese Coast Guard to support its maritime security and defense planning.

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Redwire said that the contract was ordered by Taiwan Color Optics. (TCO), a unit of SemiLux International.

At the time of writing, RDW stock was up 5% on Tuesday.

Why Did Taiwan Select Penguin Mk2.5 VTOL Drones?

The company said that its Penguin Mk2.5 VTOL drone variant was selected for this program because of its proven long-endurance performance, vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, and integrated camera systems for maritime intelligence and reconnaissance missions.



“Our Penguin Mk2.5 VTOL aircraft is field-proven for successful execution of all-weather monitoring and advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations,” said Josh Stinson, Co-President and Chief Growth Officer at Redwire Defense Tech. “Tracking coastline and maritime activities can present unique challenges, and the Penguin is the ideal framework to enhance Taiwan’s coastal defense.”



Redwire said that this variant of the drone can be deployed rapidly in harsh or contested environments. It can easily adapt to operate under various conditions and conduct day-and-night intelligence, search, and reconnaissance missions, with the ability to track and target small moving objects.



The company has been supplying its Penguin drones to Ukraine since 2022, and as of June 3, Rediwre has supplied more than 200 ‘combat-proven’ Penguin drones to the Ukrainian armed forces, the firm noted.

RDW’s NATO Award For Penguin Mk3 Variant

In May, Redwire said it won an eight-figure, multi-year contract through a competitive tender to deliver its Penguin Mk3 variant drones to an undisclosed NATO ally.

The company said its Penguin Mk3 model can address rising mission needs across NATO and its allied forces. The variant contains enhanced modularity, mission adaptability, and growth capacity to support a broad range of operational requirements.

The program execution will be carried out through the company’s European operations, leveraging regional engineering, program management, and expertise to maintain operational readiness and customer support.

What Retail Thinks Of RDW

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding the stock has improved to ‘bearish’ from ‘extremely bearish’ while message volumes increased to ‘low’ from ‘extremely low’ in the past 24 hours.

RDW stock has gained over 34% so far this year.

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