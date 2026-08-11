RUM Group posted record second-quarter revenue as its Northern Data acquisition expanded Quake AI.

RUM Group reported record $40.4 million revenue, up 61% year-on-year and above Street estimates.

Northern Data added $10.1 million, while Rumble’s video revenue rose 21%.

RUM CEO Christopher Pavlovski said Quake AI is targeted as the company’s main growth engine, with 250 MW of future capacity.

RUM Group (RUM) stock is drawing attention after the company reported a 60% revenue increase in fiscal second-quarter (Q2) and highlighted its push into AI infrastructure. The company’s Northern Data acquisition has created Quake AI, adding thousands of GPUs and future power capacity, while management sees growing opportunities across cloud computing and video data.

RUM Posts Record Revenue On AI Infrastructure Bet

RUM posted its strongest quarterly revenue performance to date with revenue reaching $40.4 million, a 61% year-on-year jump, beating the Street’s estimate of $30.66 million. Northern Data added $10.1 million after RUM Group completed the acquisition on June 17. Rumble’s video business generated $30.3 million in revenue, a 21% increase.

The company has reorganized around two core operations: Rumble, its video platform, and Quake AI, which combines Rumble Cloud with Northern Data’s computing infrastructure. The latter brings a fleet of roughly 22,000 NVIDIA H100 and H200 GPUs into the business.

The stronger top line came alongside rising expenses. Service costs climbed 15%, while general and administrative expenses surged 40%. Research and development spending also rose 41%. RUM Group expects Q3 revenue to be between $87 million and $93 million, compared with the Street view of $88.71 million.

RUM stock edged 0.5% lower overnight on Monday.

RUM’s AI Transformation Takes Center Stage

Speaking during the Q2 earnings call, RUM CEO Christopher Pavlovski described the Northern Data deal as the completion of the company’s shift into cloud computing and agentic AI.

Pavlovski said Rumble’s experience operating computing resources, content delivery infrastructure and large-scale streaming networks provides a foundation for Quake AI. The company intends for the AI unit to become the principal financial growth engine as demand for computing power expands.

“Simply monetizing 250 megawatts of currently unmonetized capacity represents what we believe is a $3 billion-plus annual run rate opportunity for RUM Group.”

Quake AI’s existing computing fleet is operating above 85% utilization, according to Pavlovski. RUM Group’s multiyear arrangement with Together AI involving NVIDIA HGX B300 GPU capacity, gives the company another opportunity to expand its position in the AI infrastructure market.

Rumble’s video business averaged 57 million monthly active users worldwide during Q2, while average revenue per user increased 20%. Pavlovski said Quake AI customers are showing interest in Rumble’s spatiotemporal data (video data), creating an additional business opportunity beyond advertising and cloud computing.

"As the AI industry moves into the robotic era in the coming years, Rumble's spatiotemporal data, otherwise known as video data, becomes increasingly valuable and very important to robotic learning."

What Are RUM Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory despite the stock’s nearly 3% fall in the regular session.

A user said, “Like I said, RUMBLE just acquired 9 DATA CENTERS with 22k $NVDA GPUs and +300k CPUs. EVERYONE is lacking in compute. Just wait for the CLOUD deals to come through and this becomes a rocket ship.”

Another user said, “I believe that the reason the stock has yet to take off with all the potential with AI and cloud and selling power/capacity is the uncertainty on how much capital they will need and what type of capital will they get.”

RUM stock has dropped nearly 2% year-to-date.

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