The company launched Red Cat Aerial, a new drone division that brings together its existing Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace businesses under a single brand

The division’s portfolio includes the Black Widow, FANG, Edge 130, Hellcat and Trichon drones.

Trichon has a maximum cruising speed of 25 meters per second.

Red Cat is demonstrating the Variant 7 unmanned vessel on the Potomac River as part of AUSA 2026.

Red Cat Holdings (RCAT) drew investors’ attention on Monday after the defense technology company unveiled a new long-endurance surveillance drone and brought its aerial businesses under one division, amid increasing demand for unmanned defense systems.

RCAT shares fell over 1% to their lowest levels since May 2025.

Red Cat Consolidates Drones Business

The company launched Red Cat Aerial, a new drone division that brings together its existing Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace businesses under a single brand. Its portfolio includes the Black Widow, FANG, Edge 130, Hellcat, and the newly unveiled Trichon drones, which are designed for military surveillance, reconnaissance, and other defense missions.

Red Cat’s Trichon, a hand-launched drone capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), is designed for long-duration intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. The drone has a maximum cruising speed of 25 meters per second.

The company is showcasing the drone at the Association of the United States Army’s (AUSA) annual exhibition in Washington, D.C., from October 12 to October 14. Its maritime division, Blue Ops, is also demonstrating the Variant 7 unmanned vessel on the Potomac River.

Black Widow Drones In Focus As Orderbook Grows

Red Cat has been securing new military contracts as demand for smaller battlefield drones increases, particularly its Black Widow drones.

In July, Red Cat secured a $2.49 million U.S. Air Force contract to supply Black Widow drones, along with training, batteries, spare parts and other support. This followed an unnamed NATO ally selecting Black Widow drones through a bidding process. Red Cat also signed a Japanese Ministry of Defense contract to deliver 173 Black Widow systems.

Meanwhile, Red Cat's Teal Drones subsidiary advanced to the next stage of the U.S. military's Drone Dominance Program, which aims to accelerate the deployment of affordable drones for battlefield operations.

Teal was among 19 companies selected for the second testing round after an earlier evaluation involving 49 companies.

Retail’s Take On RCAT

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits surrounding RCAT remained in the ‘bearish’ zone over the past 24 hours.

One user believes the stock is a good long-term play.

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Another user said the narrative hinges on converting the $492 million revenue target by 2029 into actual contracts.

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The stock is down nearly 38% year-to-date.

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