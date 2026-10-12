The purchase brings Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to 848,250 BTC, acquired at an average price of $75,444 per coin.

To fund its Bitcoin purchase, Strategy sold 125,183 MSTR shares for approximately $21 million.

It also repurchased 1.9 million STRC preferred shares for $192.4 million.

The company reported $4.88 billion in its USD Reserve and another $640.5 million in USD Cash as of Monday.

Shares of Michael Saylor-backed Strategy (MSTR) edged higher in pre-market trade on Monday as Bitcoin (BTC) tried to hold above $83,000, after the company announced the smallest BTC purchase of the year.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Strategy said that it had bought 250 BTC over the past week at an average price of $86,194 per Bitcoin. The purchase brings Strategy’s total Bitcoin stash to 848,250 BTC, bought at an average price of $75,444 per Bitcoin.

This is the smallest Bitcoin purchase the firm has made in 2026 and the 14th-smallest overall in its history as a Bitcoin treasury.

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At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price was trading at around $83,100, flat in the last 24 hours. MSTR’s stock, meanwhile, edged 0.6% higher in premarket trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Bitcoin and MSTR shares remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day.

Strategy Sells MSTR Shares, Repurchases Preferred Stock

Strategy sold 125,183 MSTR shares over the past week for $21 million. That $21 million, along with another $500 million from its USD Cash reserves, was used to fund the Bitcoin purchase.

Strategy also repurchased 1.9 million STRC shares for $192.4 million. As of Monday, it had $4.88 billion in its USD Reserve and another $640.5 million in USD Cash.

The company also said approximately $354.8 million remained available under its digital credit securities repurchase program, while about $1 billion remained available under its MSTR stock repurchase program.

MSTR stock price performance vs Bitcoin price performance year-to-date on Oct. 12 as of 8:45 a.m. ET | Source: Koyfin

MSTR stock is down around 1.7% year to date and more than 50% over the past 12 months. Bitcoin’s price has also declined, falling about 6% year to date and 28% over the past 12 months. The cryptocurrency remains more than 30% below its record high above $126,000, reached in October 2025.

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