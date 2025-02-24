RealReal Stock Rises On Q4 Revenue, GMV Performance: Retail Stays Extremely Bullish

The company’s Q4 gross merchandise value and total revenue increased 12% and 14%, respectively.

Published: Feb 24, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Shares of the RealReal Inc. (REAL) rose 1.9% in after-hours trading Friday after the online marketplace for luxury goods posted a bump in its gross merchandise value and revenue for its fourth quarter, with retail staying optimistic.

The company’s Q4 gross merchandise value (GMV) and total revenue increased 12% and 14%, respectively, compared to the year-ago period. Its full year 2024 GMV and total revenue increased 6% and 9% in the same period.

For the latest quarter, loss per share stood at $0.01, narrower than the $0.04 expected by Wall Street analysts. While its revenue of $163.99 million beat estimates of $163.73 million.

For its 2025 fiscal, it projected GMV between $1.96 and $1.99 billion. Revenue is projected between $645 and $660 million, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.98.

Sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory compared to a week ago. Message volume continued to be in the ‘extremely high’ zone.

Screenshot 2025-02-24 at 6.44.10 AM.png REAL sentiment meter and message volume on Feb 23


One commenter termed the stock as a “long-term” buy-and-hold.

“We achieved strong fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, exiting the year from a position of strength," said Rati Levesque, President and CEO of The RealReal. “We delivered on key milestones in 2024 including positive Adjusted EBITDA and positive free cash flow for the full year, and we are just getting started.”

CFO Ajay Gopal added that the company’s recent strategic debt transaction has reduced its overall indebtedness.

Following the earnings, Baird analyst Mark Altschwager raised the price target to $8.50 from $8 with a ‘Neutral’ rating, noting its Q4 results were in line and profitability is getting real, The Fly reported.

RealReal stock is down 41% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stares At Tough Q4 As Weak Steel Prices, Sluggish Demand Weigh On Topline: Retail’s Divided

Will Super Micro Stock’s Rally Resume? Most Retail Traders Eye Upside if AI Server Maker Meets Nasdaq Deadline For Financial Reports

Hawaiian Electric Q4 Earnings Miss On Higher Expenses Sends Stock Sliding: Retail’s Divided

Top 5 Biotech Stocks That Saw Biggest Retail Following Jump Last Week

Berkshire Hathaway In Spotlight As Cash Pile Rises To Record $334.2 B, Retail Ponders Buffett’s Next Move

Gold price FALLS on February 24th before Shiv Ratri: Check 24k rates ATG

Chhaava Vicky Kaushal's historic drama earns Rs 326.75 crore in 10 days; movie turns out to be his biggest hit RBA

Cleveland-Cliffs Stares At Tough Q4 As Weak Steel Prices, Sluggish Demand Weigh On Topline: Retail’s Divided

Will Super Micro Stock’s Rally Resume? Most Retail Traders Eye Upside if AI Server Maker Meets Nasdaq Deadline For Financial Reports

Kerala: 67-year-old man allegedly kills wife by slitting throat, dies by suicide in Thiruvananthapuram anr

VIRAL | Train Chaos: Woman’s Accusation Sparks DRAMA Onboard!

PM Modi Lays Foundation for Cancer Institute in Bageshwar Dham; Praises Maha Kumbh Arrangements!

'Tu Bhai Hoga to Mai Behen Hai': Rakhi Sawant SLAMS Hindustani Bhau!

Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Takes Holy Dip, Performs Aarti at Triveni Sangam! | Asianet Newsable

'We Are Called a Threat to Democracy!' – Meloni DEFENDS Modi and Trump at CPAC!

