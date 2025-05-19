DexTrade and Reactive join forces to let folks swap across multiple chains without needing the destination’s native token first.

Cross-chain swaps are a ind of a big deal, allowing you to shift tokens between networks like EOS (now Vaulta), Ethereum (ETH), and Tron (TRX) just as easily as hopping between countries.

But there’s always been this frustrating catch - you have to have the destination chain’s native token to successfully complete your swap. It is the equivalent of going to your vacation destination and learning that to use your own stuff, you will need a different, local currency.

And that’s exactly where DexTrade Comes along, Joining forces with Reactive Network's (REACT) Reactive Smart Contracts, to put an end to this headache.

DexTrade has made their P2P swap platform as simple as it gets - no spooky seed phrase storage, no secret nonsense. The gas issue was their final obstruction, and Reactive’s ingenious contract system took care of it at last.

The solution is cool: Reactive watches for swaps, and when your watch sees one go through, it automatically covers the gas and anything else you need on the new chain to steal your money back. Gone are the days of hitting up friends for tokens or dealing with a middleman.

You just kick off your swap and enjoy as the system does the heavy lifting.

This is huge news for everyone. Users need not rush to buy some random token that they have never heard of. Developers can provide a smoother experience with less warning messages that may result in fewer people bailing midswap. And the staff at DexTrade can finally get a break from all of those “wah, my transaction is stuck!” tickets.

Sure, but if you have ever had to do it yourself, for instance to facilitate some kind of cross-chain transfer, you'd appreciate that this cleans up that mess.

This is one fewer obstacle between us and the utopia of truly seamless multi-chaining crypto.

