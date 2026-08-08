State Street disclosed a passive stake of 7.3% in Redwire, according to a 13G filing on Friday.

Redwire reported second-quarter revenue of $117.1 million, ahead of Wall Street expectations of $107.9 million, according to Fiscal.ai.

Alliance Global and Cantor Fitzgerald raised RDW’s price target, citing a clear path to profitability.

On Thursday, Redwire’s unit, SpaceMD, signed a contract for SpaceX’s Starfall mission.

Redwire Corp. (RDW) was in the limelight on Friday after asset manager State Street disclosed a passive stake of 7.3% in the space infrastructure company, adding to the recent investor optimism following a strong quarterly earnings report earlier this week.

At the time of writing, RDW shares were up over 13%, putting the stock on track for a seventh straight session of gains.

RDW stock is headed for its best-ever week, having gained more than 55% over the past five sessions. The stock also climbed over its 50-day moving average (50-DMA) for the first time since June 22.

Wall Street Hikes RDW Target After Q2 Revenue Beat

On Wednesday, Redwire reported second-quarter revenue of $117.1 million, up 89.6% from a year earlier and ahead of Wall Street expectations of $107.9 million, according to Fiscal.ai data. The company reported a loss of $0.19 per share.

Redwire also reaffirmed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $450 million to $500 million and ended the quarter with a record backlog of $542.1 million.

Wall Street responded positively to the results. Alliance Global raised its price target on Redwire to $16 from $15 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating, saying the company has a clear path toward profitability. Cantor Fitzgerald also lifted its target to $13.50 from $9, while maintaining an ‘Overweight’ rating.

On Thursday, Redwire’s unit, Space Microgravity Development (SpaceMD), signed a contract for SpaceX’s Starfall mission. Starfall is SpaceX’s upcoming spacecraft that will fly regular missions to space where researchers can conduct experiments in a microgravity environment.

Retail Bulls See RDW At $50

Retail sentiment for RDW on Stocktwits remained ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volumes have soared 210% over a 7-day period.

One user opined that RDW is a $50 stock, implying an upside potential of around 270%.

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Another user said SpaceMD will add another $10 to the stock by 2028.

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The stock has surged over 76% since the turn of the year.

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