RBL Bank shares soared to a fresh 52-week high.

Analyst views Emirates deal as a turning point that strengthens the balance sheet.

Strong cost control, asset quality improvement, and a mega investment from Emirates have turned retail sentiment bullish.

RBL Bank shares surged 7% on Monday, hitting a fresh 52-week high after the bank reported earnings for the second quarter of the financial year (Q2FY26) and secured a massive deal with Emirates NBD, providing a capital infusion of $3 billion.

Emirates NBD Bank will acquire a 60% stake in RBL Bank for approximately $3 billion (₹26,853 crore) through a preferential equity issuance of 96 crore new shares at ₹280 each, approved by the RBL Bank board. This deal marks the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) in the Indian banking sector.

SEBI-registered analyst Front Wave Research noted that while standalone profitability saw year-on-year (YoY) declines, there were positive sequential inflections in net interest income (NII), and asset quality, alongside strong cost control. They added that the partnership with Emirates is a game-changer, positioning the bank for long-term stability and growth despite mixed quarterly operational results.

RBL Bank Q2 Fineprint

Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) growth was supported by a moderation in operating expenses. Operating Expenses fell by 5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), demonstrating strong cost control and aligning with management's guidance.

However, higher provisioning during the quarter weighed on profitability, resulting in a 20% year-on-year decline in profit after tax (PAT). Net Interest Income (NII) showed a sequential increase of 4.7% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), suggesting stabilization in margins as guided.

Gross NPA % improved commendably to 2.32% from 2.78% in Q1 FY26 and 2.88% in Q2 FY25, Front Wave highlighted.

Retail Banking segment's pre-tax loss significantly improved sequentially to (₹21.47 crore) from (₹166.52 crore) in Q1 FY26. The corporate/wholesale banking segment showed a strong rebound with PBT increasing 65.0% QoQ to ₹192.60 crore.

According to the analyst, the massive capital infusion of up to ₹26,853.28 crore by Emirates NBD fundamentally strengthens the balance sheet and addresses long-term capital concerns.

What is the retail mood on Stocktwits?

Data on Stocktwits showed that retail sentiment turned ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volumes.

RBL Bank sentiment and message volume on Oct 20 as of 11:30 am IST. | source: Stocktwits

RBL Bank stock remains under a ban in the futures and options (F&O) segment today.

RBL Bank has had a strong run in 2025, with its shares surging 104% year-to-date (YTD).

