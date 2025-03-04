Ranger Energy Services Stock Rises After The Bell On Upbeat Q4 revenue, Retail’s Unconvinced

The company’s net income rose to $5.8 million, or $0.25 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $2.1 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Rises After The Bell On Upbeat Q4 revenue, Retail’s Unconvinced
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 4, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) gained in aftermarket trade on Monday after the company’s fourth-quarter revenue narrowly topped Wall Street’s estimates.

The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $143.1 million, while analysts, on average, expected the company to post $142.6 million in revenue, according to FinChat data.

The company’s net income rose to $5.8 million, or $0.25 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $2.1 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

The company’s high specification rigs segment revenue rose to $87 million in the fourth quarter, from $79 million in the year-ago quarter, helped by a 3% rise in hourly rig rates to $751 compared to the previous year, primarily due to the addition of ancillary equipment attached rig packages.

Ranger said its rig hours were 115,900 compared with 107,900 in the year-ago quarter. However, rig hours decreased sequentially.

The company’s wireline services unit revenue fell 46% to $22.6 million in the fourth quarter, due to lower operational activity as the company moved to negate the demand weakness.

Ranger said that frigid weather thus far in 2025 will keep wireline services segment revenue depressed in the first quarter before an expected rebound in the second quarter.

“Despite a largely flat industry backdrop expected this year, we expect key service lines will achieve modest year-over-year growth,” said CEO Stuart Bodden.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the ‘bearish’ (40/100) territory, while retail chatter was ‘extremely low.’

RNGR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:04 a.m. ET on March 3, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits RNGR’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:04 a.m. ET on March 3, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Earlier this year, the top three U.S. oilfield services firms SLB, Halliburton and Baker Hughes flagged weak oilfield activity in 2025.

Over the past year, Ranger Energy shares have gained 50.7%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tesla Remains Morgan Stanley's Top US Auto Pick Despite Stock Slump, But Retail Rejects AI Hype And Musk’s Pitch

Tesla Remains Morgan Stanley's Top US Auto Pick Despite Stock Slump, But Retail Rejects AI Hype And Musk’s Pitch

Black Rifle Coffee Stock Slips After-Market On Q4 Revenue Decline: Retail’s Downbeat

Black Rifle Coffee Stock Slips After-Market On Q4 Revenue Decline: Retail’s Downbeat

Is Aclarion's Tie-Up With Scripps Health A Lasting Catalyst? Most Retail Traders Think It's A 'Game-Changer'

Is Aclarion's Tie-Up With Scripps Health A Lasting Catalyst? Most Retail Traders Think It's A 'Game-Changer'

Cloudflare Stock Edges Lower As Piper Sandler Says Analyst Day Won't Be 'Thesis-Changing:' Retail's Bearish

Cloudflare Stock Edges Lower As Piper Sandler Says Analyst Day Won't Be 'Thesis-Changing:' Retail's Bearish

Nifty Sensex slip as Trump tariffs kick in; global markets under pressure AJR

Nifty, Sensex slip as Trump tariffs kick in; global markets under pressure

Recent Stories

HDFC Bank to Oil India: Best stocks for high returns in the market NTI

HDFC Bank to Oil India: 6 Best stocks for high returns in the market

New device lets you experience taste in virtual reality; here's how it works snt

New device lets you experience taste in virtual reality; here's how it works

Bangladesh military deploys Turkish drones near Indian border, India keeping close watch dmn

Bangladesh military deploys Turkish drones near Indian border, India keeping close watch

Did you know? Govt employees restricted from running businesses or taking extra jobs AJR

Did you know? Govt employees restricted from running businesses or taking extra jobs

Video Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH) RBA

Video: Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH)

Recent Videos

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

Video Icon