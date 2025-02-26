Range Resources Stock Rises After Q4 Profit Beat, Retail Stays Bullish

The company’s fourth-quarter production averaged 2.2 billion cubic feet equivalent per day (bcfe/d), roughly flat compared to last year.

Range Resources Corp (RRC) gained 1.6% in extended trading on Tuesday after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings topped Wall Street’s estimates.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a net income of $0.68 per share, while analysts, on average, expected the company to earn $0.60 per share in the quarter, according to FinChat data.

However, its quarterly revenue of $626.4 million missed the average analysts’ estimate of $676.5 million.

The company’s fourth-quarter production averaged 2.2 billion cubic feet equivalent per day (bcfe/d), roughly flat compared to last year.

However, its oil production fell by 30% compared to last year, which was offset by a rise in natural gas liquids production.

The company said average natural gas prices, excluding hedges, rose to $2.43 per thousand cubic feet (mcf) from $2.26 per mcf last year, and NGL prices rose 6%. This offset a 12% decline in oil prices.

Some of its larger peers have also benefited from the rise in natural gas prices and topped quarterly estimates.

Range Resources forecast total capital spending of $650 to $690 million in 2025 and production of 2.2 bcfe/d. The company projected a 2027 production level of 2.6 bcfe/d.

“An exciting chapter for U.S. natural gas is materializing as export capacity is commissioned to meet growing global gas demand,” CEO Dennis Degner said.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits moved higher into the ‘bullish’ (60/100) territory than a day ago, while retail chatter was ‘extremely low.’

Over the past year, Range Resources stock has gained 18.7%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Latest Videos