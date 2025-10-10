The stock is consolidating within a symmetrical triangle pattern on the monthly chart, suggesting a potential breakout ahead.
RailTel Corporation of India’s shares rose on Friday after the company received a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth ₹18.2 crore from the Centre for e-Governance (CeG), Karnataka, for the procurement of OEM support for existing KSWAN 2.0 routers and switches.
The order is scheduled for completion by November 8, 2025.
Recent Order Momentum
In September, RailTel issued a ₹16.3 crore work order to RTNS Technology and secured multiple new contracts from government agencies. These included a ₹37.5 crore project from the Visakhapatnam Port Authority to implement a smart video surveillance system using analytics and IoT, with a five-year operations and maintenance period.
Additionally, the company received two Letters of Acceptance (LoAs) from the Bihar Education Project Council, one worth ₹50.6 crore and another valued at ₹970 crore, further strengthening its order book visibility.
Analyst View
SEBI-registered analyst Vikash Bagaria said RailTel remains a key PSU in India’s digital infrastructure expansion, benefiting from government initiatives such as Digital India, data centre growth, and railway network modernization.
He said the company is well-positioned for multi-year growth as these themes gain momentum.
Technical Setup
Bagaria noted that RailTel’s stock is currently consolidating within a symmetrical triangle pattern on the monthly chart, a structure that typically precedes a significant directional move.
He suggested investors consider accumulating the stock near the ₹350–₹380 range or look to buy on a breakout above ₹420, targeting ₹470, ₹584, and ₹630 levels, while keeping a stop loss below ₹275.
Outlook
Bagaria said that the combination of recurring government contracts, strategic positioning in the digital and telecom infrastructure ecosystem, and a constructive long-term chart setup makes RailTel a compelling medium- to long-term opportunity.
What Is The Retail Mood?
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘low’ message volume.
RailTel’s stock has declined 4% so far in 2025.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<