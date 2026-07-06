KeyBanc maintained its ‘Overweight’ rating despite lowering its price target.

QXO closed the TopBuild acquisition last week and expects the combined company to generate more than $18 billion in annual revenue.

CEO Brad Jacobs said the deal expands QXO's product portfolio and presence in fast-growing markets such as data centers.

KeyBanc cited merger arbitrage and sector weakness as recent pressures but sees deal closure as a potential future catalyst.

QXO Inc. (QXO) stock gained overnight and is looking to snap a three-day losing streak after completing its $17 billion acquisition of TopBuild last week, an important step in the company's plan to build a large technology-driven building products distribution business.

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QXO’s Execution Takes Center Stage

With the acquisition finalized on July 1, the combined business is expected to generate more than $18 billion in annual revenue and over $2 billion in adjusted EBITDA. The completion of the deal also ends merger arbitrage activity that had weighed on QXO shares while the transaction remained pending.

“By acquiring TopBuild, we’re broadening our product offering, adding installation capabilities, and expanding our exposure to fast-growing end markets like data centers. By 2030, we expect to generate at least $300 million in annual synergies largely from procurement, pricing, and cross-selling, while applying TopBuild’s operational excellence across QXO,” said CEO Brad Jacobs.

Investors are also watching whether the acquisition will help QXO grow its business in infrastructure markets, including data center construction, where demand for insulation and waterproofing products continues to increase.

QXO stock traded over 1% higher, heading into Monday.

KeyBanc Sees Long-Term Upside For QXO Despite Lower Price Target

QXO received a lower price target from KeyBanc, but the firm maintained its ‘Overweight’ rating, signaling continued confidence in the company's long-term outlook despite recent pressure on the stock.

KeyBanc reduced its price target on QXO to $28 from $32 after shareholders approved the acquisition of TopBuild. Still, the revised price target implies a 72% upside to the stock’s last closing price.

Analysts said QXO shares have struggled in recent sessions due to merger-arbitrage trading tied to the TopBuild acquisition, as well as broader economic headwinds affecting the construction and building-products industry.

KeyBanc believes the closing of the TopBuild transaction could remove a significant source of uncertainty surrounding the stock. The firm also pointed to improving conditions at Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN), suggesting that signs of stabilization across the industry may provide additional support for QXO as it begins executing its integration strategy.

The firm also believes the company's technology platform could become a more meaningful competitive advantage over time, helping improve operations and creating additional value as the combined business expands.

QXO Retail Traders View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory.

A user said, “Pointing at you QXO! Time to reclaim $25 on your forward prospects!”

Another user said, “Prepare for blast off any day now.”

QXO stock has declined nearly 16% so far this year.

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