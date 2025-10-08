The company aims to enhance productivity for developers across sectors by combining its AI, processing, graphics, and vision technologies with Arduino’s accessible platform.

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) on Tuesday announced its plan to acquire Italian hardware company Arduino to bolster its edge computing platform by integrating Arduino’s tools with its advanced hardware and software capabilities.

The acquisition follows Qualcomm’s recent integrations with Edge Impulse and Foundries.io. By combining its AI, processing, graphics, and vision technologies with Arduino’s accessible platform, the chip maker aims to enhance productivity for developers across sectors.

Qualcomm stock traded over 1% lower on Tuesday afternoon. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bearish’ territory amid ‘normal’ message volume levels.

QCOM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:50 p.m. ET on Oct. 7, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock experienced a 150% increase in user message count over 24 hours as of Tuesday morning. A bullish Stocktwits user stated that the stock is poised to reach $200 following the acquisition announcement.

Arduino will continue to operate independently, retaining its open-source philosophy, brand identity, and multi-vendor hardware support while benefiting from Qualcomm’s global scale and engineering power.

“With our acquisitions of Foundries.io, Edge Impulse, and now Arduino, we are accelerating our vision to democratize access to our leading‑edge AI and computing products for the global developer community,” said Group General Manager, Automotive, Industrial and Embedded IoT, Qualcomm, Nakul Duggal.

Arduino UNO Q is the first product through the partnership. A single-board computer powered by Qualcomm’s Dragonwing QRB2210 processor, it introduces a "dual brain" design, combining a Linux-capable microprocessor with a real-time microcontroller to enable advanced AI capabilities.

The transaction value of the deal was not disclosed. Qualcomm stock has gained over 8% year-to-date.

