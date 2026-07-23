BTIG initiated coverage of Keel Infrastructure with a ‘Buy’ rating and a price target of $8 on the company.

The updated target implies an upside of more than 70% from its last close.

The firm said Keel's portfolio of roughly 575 megawatts of approved power across four sites positions it well to expand into high-performance computing and AI colocation services.

According to Koyfin data, KEEL has a 12-month average price target of $6.40, implying an upside of more than 36% from its last close.

Shares of Keel Infrastructure Corp. (KEEL) gained nearly 4% in the overnight session on Wednesday after BTIG initiated coverage of the company with a ‘Buy’ rating, as per TheFly.

The analyst provided a price target of $8 on the company, which implies an upside of more than 70% from its last close.

Why Is BTIG Optimistic On KEEL?

The firm said Keel's portfolio of roughly 575 megawatts of approved power across four sites positions it well to expand into high-performance computing and AI colocation services.

With demand from hyperscalers, neocloud providers, and enterprise AI customers continuing to grow, and around 10 colocation deals signed this year by the public companies it tracks, the analyst believes Keel has multiple opportunities to secure customers across its powered sites over the medium term.

Wall Street Stance On KEEL Stock

According to Koyfin data, KEEL has a 12-month average price target of $6.40, implying an upside of more than 36% from its last close.

Of the 11 analysts covering the stock, 10 have a rating of ‘Buy’ or higher on the company, while one analyst has a ‘Hold’ rating.

Keel’s Latest Wins

Earlier this month, Keel Infrastructure announced progress on its planned data center in Sherbrooke, Quebec, after receiving city approval to finalize an agreement with Hydro-Sherbrooke for the transfer and operation of 96 MW of existing power capacity and to acquire the land for the project.

The energy transfer remains subject to approval from Quebec's Ministry of Economy, Innovation and Energy, the company said.

Separately, last month, the company was added to the Russell 3000 Index as part of the 2026 annual index reconstitution.

KEEL Stock: Retail’s Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around KEEL stock improved from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over 24 hours.

One user said, “$KEEL deals coming soon.”

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Another user said, “$KEEL This is ready to pop. Just need the news and this runs hard. I said this a while ago this will be over a $50 stock down the road.”

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KEEL stock has gained more than 80% so far in 2026.

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