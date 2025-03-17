Qifu Stock In Focus After Q4 Earnings Jump, Retail Chatter Leans Bullish

As of Dec. 31, the company said it had a cumulative 261.2 million consumers with potential credit needs, an 11% rise from 235.4 million a year ago.

Qifu Stock In Focus After Q4 Earnings Jump, Retail Chatter Leans Bullish
Qifu Technology (QFIN) stock garnered retail attention on Monday after the company reported a 72% rise in quarterly earnings.

On Saturday, the personal credit firm posted a net income of 1.91 billion yuan ($262 million), or 13.24 yuan per American depository share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared to 1.11 billion yuan, or 6.88 yuan in the year-ago quarter.

The China-based company’s fourth quarter net revenue rose to 4.48 billion yuan from 4.37 billion yuan in the previous quarter.

As of Dec. 31, the company said it had a cumulative 261.2 million consumers with potential credit needs, an 11% rise from 235.4 million a year ago.

Qifu added that during the fourth quarter, its total facilitation and origination loan volume reached 89.9 billion, an increase of 0.4% from 89.56 billion a year earlier.

Then net revenue from platform services was 1.59 billion yuan, compared to 1.25 billion yuan in the same period last year.

However, the firm’s net revenue from credit-driven services fell to 2.89 billion from 3.25 billion.

“While we started to see some tentative signs of improvement in user activities late in 2024, we will continue to take a prudent approach in our business planning in 2025,” said Haisheng Wu.

Qifu said it expects to generate a net income between 1.75 billion yuan and 1.85 billion yuan during the first quarter of 2025.

The Shanghai-based company also raised its semi-annual dividend to $0.70 per ADS.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits, however, moved to the ‘neutral’ (49/100) territory on Friday from ‘bullish’(64/100) a day ago, while message volume was ‘high’ ahead of the earnings.

QFIN’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:57 a.m. ET on March 17, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits QFIN’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 01:57 a.m. ET on March 17, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Retail traders expressed joy over the earnings and the dividend raise.

Over the past year, Qifu stock has more than doubled.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

