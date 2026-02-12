UBS, Citi and JPMorgan revised their price targets on the stock on the heels of the company issuing fresh guidance for fiscal 2026.

UBS lowered the firm's price target on QuidelOrtho to $30 from $35 and kept a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares.

For fiscal 2026, QuidelOrtho expects revenue in the range of $2.7 - $2.9 billion, in line with a Wall Street estimate of $2.77 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of $2.00 - $2.42, below an estimated $2.51.

The company expects free cash flow of $120 - $160 million in fiscal 2026, below an estimated $441.00 million, as per Fiscal AI.

Shares of diagnostics solutions provider QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) slumped 22% on Thursday on the heels of a mix of price target upgrades and cuts from Wall Street analysts.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

UBS lowered the firm's price target on QuidelOrtho to $30 from $35 and kept a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares, as per TheFly. QuidelOrtho posted "mixed" 2026 guidance with free cash flow in focus, the analyst told investors in a research note.

JPMorgan, meanwhile, raised the firm's price target on QuidelOrtho to $25 from $22 and kept an ‘Underweight’ rating on the shares. Citi, likewise, raised the firm's price target on QuidelOrtho to $30 from $23 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares.

The multiple price target adjustments come on the heels of the company’s fourth quarter (Q4) earnings report.

According to data from Koyfin, three of the seven analysts covering QDEL stock rate it ‘Hold’, while three rate it ‘Buy’ or higher and one rates it a ‘Strong Sell’. The average price target on the stock is $38.33, representing a potential upside of about 33% from last closing price.

Q4 Numbers

On Wednesday, QuidelOrtho reported total fourth quarter revenue of $724 million, higher than an analyst estimate of $699.79 million. While non-respiratory segment revenue grew 7% in constant currency, respiratory revenue declined 14% due to lower COVID-19 testing, the company said.

Adjusted earnings, meanwhile, came in at $0.46 per share, above an expected $0.42 per share.

Mixed 2026 Guidance

For fiscal 2026, QuidelOrtho expects revenue in the range of $2.7 - $2.9 billion, in line with a Wall Street estimate of $2.77 billion. The company expects adjusted earnings per share of $2.00 - $2.42, below an estimated $2.51. QuidelOrtho also said that it is on the lookout for a new CFO to replace its existing CFO Joseph M. Busky, who has decided to retire in June.

"In 2025, we transitioned from COVID-driven volatility to a more durable, diversified diagnostics business," said CEO Brian J. Blaser. "Our Labs, Immunohematology and Cardiac businesses delivered consistent growth, while cost-savings initiatives drove meaningful margin expansion. As a result, we are well positioned to generate substantially stronger free cash flow in 2026, which we believe more accurately reflects the earnings power of our business."

The company expects free cash flow of $120 - $160 million in fiscal 2026, below an estimated $441.00 million, as per Fiscal AI.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around QDEL stock rose from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘low’ to ‘high’ levels.

QDEL stock is down 44% over the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<