The week saw Joby beat Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter revenue and reported a smaller-than-expected loss as production ramped up, pushing shares up.

Joby Aviation shares are up nearly 4% till Thursday, on course to snap a five-week losing streak, as H.C. Wainwright upgraded the stock on the back of continued progress regarding the company’s aircraft certification.

CEO JoeBen Bevirt said that the first FAA-conforming aircraft was ready to fly, and Joby has all of the aircraft it intends to use for Type Inspection Authorization (TIA) testing in production.

Shares of Joby gained nearly 1% in overnight trading, heading for its fourth straight day of gains if momentum holds into Friday’s trading. Shares of Joby Aviation have declined nearly 23% so far this year, compared to the 62% jump witnessed in 2025.

Wall Street’s View On JOBY

H.C. Wainwright noted that the company's certification milestones are now in the final stages of completion for the upgrade. The firm said that Joby is well-positioned to showcase its electric vertical take-off and landing platform under the recently introduced eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP).

The firm said that it expects eIPP activity to commence by mid-2026, "making it an important catalyst for the stock."

JPMorgan said that the company showed "steady execution" in the fourth quarter, but its cash burn is likely to trend higher. The firm said that it believes Joby's longer-term success is priced into the shares and lowered its price target on the stock to $7 from $8. The new price target implies a 32% downside to the last closing price of $10.23.

Uber And Joby Partnership

On Wednesday, the companies said that Uber Air, powered by Joby, would give riders a first look at how they can book a Joby Aviation all-electric air taxi directly in the Uber app.

Joby said it expects to carry its first passengers later this year in Dubai, marking a major milestone in the Joby-Uber partnership to bring multi-modal transportation to cities around the world.

How Are Stocktwits Users Reacting?

Retail sentiment on Joby Aviation improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ a week ago, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

A bullish user on Stocktwits said that Joby Aviation, along with Archer Aviation, is “winners.”

In the last seven days, the retail message volume on Stocktwits for the stock jumped 188%, and in the past month, the ticker has seen a nearly 2% spike in followers on the platform.

Shares of Joby Aviation have gained more than 46% in the last 12 months.

