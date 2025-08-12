Q1 earnings delivered a mixed bag, with HAL signalling a recovery, Alkem and Abbott maintaining steady growth, and Balrampur Chini facing near-term pressures

Q1 earnings season continues to be a mixed bag. SEBI-registered analyst Financial Independence (FIS) analyzed key earnings on August 12.

Let’s take a look at what they had to make of stocks such as HAL, Alkem Lab, and others.

Q1 Earnings Review

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL)

HAL shares fell over 1% despite steady Q1 earnings. Revenue fell 7.2% to ₹13,700 crore, while profit fell 7.7% to ₹3,977 crore year-on-year (YoY). On a sequential basis, profit jumped 176%, signalling recovery. The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹25/share.

Orders worth ₹2.09 lakh crore (156 LCH units), ensure strong FY26 visibility, according to FIS. They said that despite YoY dips in revenue and profit, HAL’s earnings reflect a rebound in momentum thanks to a blockbuster order book and strategic dividend, which is a strong cue for growth as execution kicks in. Watch for delivery ramp-ups in Tejas and LCH to drive H2 FY26 performance.

Alkem Laboratories

Alkem Laboratories surged 6%, driven by broader demand recovery across the healthcare segment. Its India business posted a steady performance, with profits rising 4% to ₹306 crore and revenues rising 7% to ₹3,144 crore. Operating margins remained stable at 12.5% amid cost pressures.

FIS said that the company posted a stable quarter with modest growth in both topline and profitability. With cost control working well and India formulations driving volume, the business remains resilient. Recovery in exports could unlock further upside in H2.

Abbott India

Abbott India ended subdued post its Q1 earnings print. Revenues rose 11.5% to ₹1,605 crore, while profits rose 28% to ₹367 crore.

FIS said that Abbott India delivered a strong quarter with double-digit revenue and profit growth, underpinned by improved margins and productive cost discipline. The hefty final dividend (₹475/share) signals confidence. With consistent operating performance and strong cash flow, the outlook remains favorable into FY26.

Balrampur Chini

Balrampur Chini shares gained 1% after the Q1 earnings report. Revenues rose 2% to ₹1,422 crore, while profits fell 5% to ₹70 crore.

FIS noted it as a challenging quarter for Balrampur as input supply chain issues hit the sugar segment. Revenue held steady, but profitability slipped. Margin stability and improved cane availability could aid recovery. They believe that the second half looks pivotal for the stock.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<