The company announced integrations with three education payment platforms in the U.S., allowing students to pay tuition and fees directly through its platform or via Venmo.

These include integrations with Illumia, Nelnet Campus Commerce, and TouchNet.

PayPal and Venmo are expected to begin rolling out tuition payments across the country at select schools.

Meanwhile, Truist raised the price target on PayPal to $62 from $59 and maintained a ‘Hold’ rating on the shares as part of a broader re-rating across the Payments and FinTech sector.

Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) closed up more than 1% on Wednesday and are on track to post their second consecutive month of gains amid positive investor sentiment.

Meanwhile, the company announced integrations with three education payment platforms in the U.S. to allow students to pay tuition and fees directly through its platform or via Venmo.

PayPal’s Venmo To Make Tuition Payments Simpler

PayPal announced integrations with Illumia, Nelnet Campus Commerce, and TouchNet, and said that the option is now live at universities across the nation, including Bellarmine University, Butler University, Kansas State University, Michigan State University, and Texas Tech University, with more institutions expected to join throughout the year.

PayPal and Venmo are expected to begin rolling out across the country for tuition payments at select schools.

PayPal said the move comes shortly after the company struck landmark agreements with the Big Ten and Big 12 Conferences, which enabled institutional revenue-share payments for student athletes directly through its platform.

"Tuition is one of the biggest payments a family will make, and it should come with the same flexibility and security that millions of people already count on PayPal and Venmo for every day," Frank Keller, President, Checkout Solutions & PayPal, said. "That's why we're proud to bring that same choice and protection into the reliable systems schools have already built."

Analyst Hikes Price Target

Meanwhile, Truist raised the price target on PayPal to $62 from $59 and maintained a ‘Hold’ rating on the shares as part of a broader re-rating across the Payments and FinTech sector.

The revised target implies an upside of about 1% from its last close. The firm said that it is adjusting its model for the company to reflect the higher probability of a take-out.

Recently, Piper Sandler also raised its price target on PYPL shares to $59 from $42 and maintained a ‘Neutral’ rating on the shares. The analyst said that the target hike followed reports that PayPal is in discussions with Stripe and Advent International regarding a takeover.

In July, reports emerged that Stripe and Advent International were pursuing an acquisition of PayPal, touted as being valued at more than $53 billion.

PYPL Stock: Retail Sentiment

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around PYPL stock was ‘bullish’ at the time of writing.

One user said, “$PYPL I would say selling venmo is possible, but I really doubt they would buy the whole company.”

Another user said, “$PYPL the longer stripe waits the more expensive they are going to have to pay to buy paypal. A year from now they are not going to be able to buy paypal at $60. So Stripe needs to get better finance and offers a competitive price in the $100 range in order to gather enough shareholder votes to pass. Paypal + Stripe ecosystem will guarantee dominance in fintech for years. They could be worth a trilllion dollar in the new modern finaicial system, staplecoin and agentic commerce. So stop being cheap with the offer!”

PYPL stock has gained more than 5% in 2026.

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