PayPal reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.23 on revenue of $8.68 billion, while Wall Street analysts expected an adjusted EPS of $1.29 on revenue of $8.79 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) shares declined more than 16% in Tuesday’s pre-market trade after the company’s fourth-quarter (Q4) results missed Wall Street expectations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

PayPal reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.23 on revenue of $8.68 billion, while Wall Street analysts expected an adjusted EPS of $1.29 on revenue of $8.79 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

PayPal also announced that it has appointed Enrique Lores as President and CEO, effective March 1, 2026. He will replace Alex Chriss and to ensure a seamless transition, PayPal’s Chief Financial and Operating Officer, Jamie Miller, will serve as the interim CEO until Lores takes over in next month.

The company said that while it delivered “solid performance” during 2025, its “execution has not been where it needs to be, particularly in branded checkout.”

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around PayPal trended in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.