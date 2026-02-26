Crypto-linked equities jumped on Wednesday amid Bitcoin’s rally to $69,000 but pared gains as BTC’s price came back down.

Bitcoin’s price crossed $69,000 on Wednesday, but later pared gains, trading at around $68,700 at the time of writing.

Coinbase Global, Strategy, and Bitmine Immersion Technologies rallied amid the crypto market’s recovery.

Circle Internet Group led gains among crypto-linked equities with a 35% jump after the company’s earnings beat analyst expectations.

According to CryptoQuant, the demand for Bitcoin has started to grow for the first time since the end of November 2025, which could mean further gains for crypto-linked stocks down the road.

Bitcoin surged toward the $69,000 level on Wednesday, triggering a rally in crypto-linked stocks like Strategy (MSTR), Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), and Coinbase Global (COIN).

Bitcoin’s price was trading at around $68,700 on Wednesday night after slightly paring gains, still up by 4.8% in the last 24 hours. The overall cryptocurrency market rallied around 5% to over $2.44 trillion, triggering nearly $580 million in liquidations.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL) led gains among crypto-linked equities on the day, jumping over 35% in the regular session, following the company’s earnings that beat Wall Street expectations. For 2026, the company reiterated a 40% CAGR for USDC’s circulation growth and revenue between $150 million to $160 million through the year.

CRCL’s stock continued to rise after hours, up over 2%, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits jumping to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ over the past day. Chatter surged to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels.

CRCL stock retail sentiment and message volume on February 26 as of 1:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Crypto DATs Rise Alongside Bitcoin Rally

The jump in Bitcoin’s price led MSTR’s stock to close the day up nearly 9%. Retail sentiment around the Michael Saylor-backed company also turned ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory a day ago.

MSTR stock retail sentiment and message volume on February 26 as of 1:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

BMNR’s stock gained 10% on the day, with retail sentiment around the stock shifting to ‘neutral’ from the ‘bearish’ zone over the last 24 hours.

BMNR stock retail sentiment and message volume on February 26 as of 1:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Strive Asset Management (ASST) was the largest gainer among crypto-linked equities, after Circle, with a nearly 20% jump in regular trade. It also saw retail sentiment improve to ‘bullish’ from the ‘neutral’ zone.

ASST stock retail sentiment and message volume on February 26 as of 1:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

All three stocks edged lower after hours after Bitcoin’s price pared some of its gains. According to a CryptoQuant analyst, the demand for Bitcoin has started to grow for the first time since the end of November 2025, which could mean further gains for crypto-linked stocks down the road.

