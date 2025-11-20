NEW YORK, November 20, 2025 – Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBM) (“Psyence BioMed” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company advancing nature-derived psilocybin and ibogaine therapies for unmet mental health needs, today announced it had established a sustainable supply of high-potency iboga bark from trusted sourcing channels with deep experience in the iboga trade and treatment field through its strategic partner, PsyLabs. This is a significant achievement for the Company as it prepares for the clinical development of ibogaine for substance use disorders and validates its investment in PsyLabs.

This collaboration with PsyLabs is an important step in securing a long-term supply of high-quality active pharmaceutical ingredients. PsyLabs’ ibogaine is fully GMP-compliant, ensuring it meets the rigorous standards required for clinical development. The first 50 kg has already been received and is now being processed into ibogaine HCL – the purified, pharmaceutical-grade form of ibogaine designed for precise dosing in clinical research – and into Total Alkaloid Extracts, which preserve the broader spectrum of iboga alkaloids found in the natural plant. Together, these products will be supplied to the legal research and treatment industries, supporting both standardized clinical trials and research into full-spectrum therapeutic approaches.

Investing in a sustainable approach ensures that ibogaine and related alkaloids derived from Tabernanthe iboga and Voacanga africana are ethically sourced and pharmaceutical grade. By prioritizing quality, sustainability, and respect for the cultural traditions connected to these plants – including fair benefit-sharing with source communities – the Company is building a vertically integrated supply chain that meets the highest standards while supporting the long-term viability of this essential resource.

“A reliable, ethically sourced supply of ibogaine is critical to our development pipeline,” said Jody Aufrichtig, Chief Executive Officer of Psyence BioMed. “This achievement not only strengthens our ability to advance our ibogaine-based clinical programs but also positions Psyence BioMed as a global leader in the emerging ibogaine sector. As international interest in ibogaine continues to accelerate, securing a sustainable and culturally respectful supply chain gives us a meaningful competitive advantage and reinforces our commitment to scientific rigor, responsible innovation, and the preservation of traditional knowledge.”

“From soil to science, we will continue to ensure our ibogaine is not only the purest on the market, but the most ethically sourced,” said Tony Budden, CEO of PsyLabs. “We’re building a new standard for what ethical psychedelic production can look like – where traditional knowledge holders are partners, not just suppliers.”

Today’s announcement advances Psyence BioMed – together with PsyLabs – toward a leading role in shaping the future of ibogaine development for substance use disorders and other urgent mental health needs.

