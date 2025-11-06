NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBM) (“Psyence BioMed” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company advancing nature-derived psilocybin and ibogaine therapies for unmet mental health needs, today announced a major clinical milestone with multiple patients successfully dosed in its ongoing Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating nature-derived psilocybin, in combination with psychotherapy, as a potential treatment for Adjustment Disorder in palliative care.

This achievement demonstrates significant clinical advancement and reinforces Psyence BioMed’s position as a global leader in late-stage psychedelic drug development. Following successful patient dosing across multiple trial sites, the Company is advancing the only active Australian clinical program using a natural psilocybin formulation to treat Adjustment Disorder in palliative care – one of the most rigorous studies of its kind globally.

The Phase IIb study has been strategically designed to meet regulatory expectations for pivotal clinical evidence. Its larger sample size, rigorous randomization, and multi-site structure enhance statistical power, data reliability, and the generalizability of findings.

Patients have now been dosed across two active clinical sites – the Empax Center in Perth and the Mind Medicine Australia Clinic in Melbourne – reflecting strong operational readiness, recruitment efficiency, and protocol execution. The Company has also activated Paratus Clinical Research in Melbourne to expand the study to three actively enrolling sites and accelerate data collection toward topline results anticipated by year-end 2026.

“The randomization and dosing of these patients across multiple independent trial sites marks an exciting and validating milestone for Psyence BioMed,” said Dr. Clive Ward-Able, Medical Director of Psyence BioMed. “With multiple sites now operational and patients progressing through screening, we are seeing strong interest and momentum. This level of engagement reinforces the importance of our work in developing psilocybin-based therapies for palliative care.”

The multi-site, double-blind, placebo-controlled study is designed to enroll 87 patients across Australia. Participants receive one of two therapeutic doses of psilocybin (10 mg or 25 mg) or a low-dose comparator (1 mg), each administered alongside structured psychotherapy. The study will assess efficacy, safety, and durability of response, with the goal of advancing psilocybin as a potential first-in-class treatment for Adjustment Disorder in palliative care settings.

“This pivotal moment reflects the extraordinary effort and precision required to achieve multiple patient dosing across independent clinical sites,” said Jody Aufrichtig, Chief Executive Officer of Psyence BioMed. “It demonstrates not only our team’s operational excellence but also the maturity of our clinical infrastructure. With a trial design that meets rigorous regulatory standards, Psyence BioMed is generating high-quality data to support future approvals, commercial readiness, and the advancement of a nature-derived psilocybin therapy for patients facing adjustment disorder in palliative care.”

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBM) is one of the few multi-asset, vertically integrated biopharmaceutical companies specializing in psychedelic-based therapeutics. It is the first life sciences biotechnology company focused on developing nature-derived (non-synthetic) psilocybin and ibogaine-based psychedelic medicine to be listed on Nasdaq. We are dedicated to addressing unmet mental health needs, particularly in palliative care. The company is committed to an evidence-based approach in developing safe, effective, and FDA-approved nature-derived psychedelic treatments for a broad range of mental health disorders.

