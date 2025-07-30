According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, Prosus has sold nearly $250 million worth of shares of Meituan over the last two weeks and could sell more.

Prosus NV (PROSY) has reportedly started offloading its $4 billion stake in China-based Meituan after the latter announced plans to expand into some markets where Prosus has a presence.

