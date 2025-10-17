Trump may potentially announce new measures to expand access to in-vitro fertilization, including guidance for employers to offer supplemental fertility insurance and steep discounts on key IVF drugs.

Shares of Progyny logged their best session in two months on Thursday after BofA Securities reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating and $30 price target, calling the forthcoming White House initiative to expand access to in-vitro fertilization (IVF) an “incremental positive” for the company.

Progyny’s stock surged 5% to close at $21.33 on Thursday, marking their highest levels in over a month, before slipping 0.7% in after-hours trading.

BofA Securities’ Take

BofA Securities said the actual impact may be “more nuanced.” The firm said the spotlight around IVF is a positive for awareness and may drive some demand for coverage in certain pockets of employers.

Given Progyny is a “market leader” with broad geographic coverage, BofA Securities said the company appears well-positioned to capture upside if there is, in fact, a benefit to coverage and utilization.

Policy Backdrop

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to unveil measures to expand IVF access. Earlier Thursday, the administration announced a deal with Merck KGaA under which its U.S. arm EMD Serono will sell fertility drugs Gonal-f, Ovidrel, and Cetrotide directly to consumers, with a combined 84% discount when all three are used in an IVF cycle, alongside tariff relief arrangements, according to a Reuters report.

Trump also outlined plans to make it legal for companies to offer supplemental insurance for fertility care and to issue guidance encouraging employer IVF coverage, with estimated savings of $2,200 per cycle. IVF typically costs $12,000–$25,000 per cycle in the U.S.

Stocktwits Traders Turn Bullish On Progyny After IVF News

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Progyny was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

PGNY sentiment and message volume as of October 16 | Source: Stocktwits

One retail trader predicted Progyny’s after-hours surge on Thursday in advance and said it will also move higher into the next trading day, urging others to buy before it’s “too late.”

Another user noted that Progyny is directly linked to news on carve-outs and supplemental insurance, unlike other IVF-related stocks that rallied simply on name association.

Progyny’s stock has risen 24% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<