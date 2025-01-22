Progress Software Stock Slumps To 4-Month Lows Despite Robust Q4 Results: Retail Smells ‘Good’ Buying Opportunity

Annualized recurring revenue, a key operational metric for software companies, jumped 46% YoY to $842 million in the fourth quarter.

Progress Software Stock Slumps To 4-Month Lows Despite Robust Q4 Results: Retail Smells ‘Good’ Buying Opportunity
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 11:28 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 11:28 PM IST

Progress Software Corp. (PRGS) stock plunged Wednesday despite the Burlington, Massachusetts-based application development platform provider’s fiscal year 2024 fourth-quarter beat. 

The stock fell over 10% to $56.88 by mid-session, and the down move was accompanied by nearly three times the average volume. This marked the lowest level since Sept. 24, 2024.

Progress Software reported fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33, up 30% from the third quarter’s $1.02.  The bottom-line result exceeded the consensus estimate of $1.21, compiled by Koyfin, and also the company’s guidance of $1.15-$1.25. 

Revenue rose 21% year-over-year (YoY) to $215 million, topping the $211.26 million consensus but below the high end of the guidance range of $207 million to $217 million. 

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) jumped 46% YoY to $842 million versus $582 million in the third quarter.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 37%.

Yogesh Gupta, CEO of Progress Software, said, “Mission-critical business applications at more than a hundred thousand businesses are powered by Progress products.”

“We are particularly excited about our recent acquisition of ShareFile, which adds an AI-powered SaaS content-centric collaboration platform to our portfolio and will contribute meaningfully to our top- and bottom-line."

The company guided first-quarter non-GAAP EPS to $0.51-$1.25 and revenue to $232 million to $238 million. It expects full-year non-GAAP EPS of $5.00 to $5.12 and revenue of $958 million to $970 million. Stocktwits data shows the consensus at $5.18 and $945.22 million.

prgs-sentiment.png PRGS sentiment and message volume January 22, 2025, as of 12:14 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Progress Software stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ (95/100) from ‘bullish’ a day ago. Message volume stayed ‘extremely high.’

Some retailers on the platform saw the pullback as a good opportunity to accumulate shares.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

DigitalOcean Stock Rises On Launch Of New Generative AI Platform: Retail Turns Bullish

DigitalOcean Stock Rises On Launch Of New Generative AI Platform: Retail Turns Bullish

Nvidia-Backed Recursion Pharma Hits 3-Week High, Sparks Retail Buzz Amid Broader AI Hype

Nvidia-Backed Recursion Pharma Hits 3-Week High, Sparks Retail Buzz Amid Broader AI Hype

Charles Schwab Stock In Spotlight After Slew Of Price Target Hikes: Retail Stays Positive

Charles Schwab Stock In Spotlight After Slew Of Price Target Hikes: Retail Stays Positive

GE Vernova Hits All-time High After Q4 Profit More Than Doubles, Retail’s Still Mixed

GE Vernova Hits All-time High After Q4 Profit More Than Doubles, Retail’s Still Mixed

C3.ai Stock Rises On Broader AI Optimism, McKinsey Partnership: Retail Sentiment Rebounds

C3.ai Stock Rises On Broader AI Optimism, McKinsey Partnership: Retail Sentiment Rebounds

Recent Stories

DigitalOcean Stock Rises On Launch Of New Generative AI Platform: Retail Turns Bullish

DigitalOcean Stock Rises On Launch Of New Generative AI Platform: Retail Turns Bullish

Nvidia-Backed Recursion Pharma Hits 3-Week High, Sparks Retail Buzz Amid Broader AI Hype

Nvidia-Backed Recursion Pharma Hits 3-Week High, Sparks Retail Buzz Amid Broader AI Hype

Charles Schwab Stock In Spotlight After Slew Of Price Target Hikes: Retail Stays Positive

Charles Schwab Stock In Spotlight After Slew Of Price Target Hikes: Retail Stays Positive

GE Vernova Hits All-time High After Q4 Profit More Than Doubles, Retail’s Still Mixed

GE Vernova Hits All-time High After Q4 Profit More Than Doubles, Retail’s Still Mixed

C3.ai Stock Rises On Broader AI Optimism, McKinsey Partnership: Retail Sentiment Rebounds

C3.ai Stock Rises On Broader AI Optimism, McKinsey Partnership: Retail Sentiment Rebounds

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Video Icon
Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Video Icon
DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

Video Icon