The analyst highlighted strong quarterly earnings, expanding order books, and steady product growth as reasons why both Premiere Explosives and Tata Consumer Products could continue their upward momentum.

Shares of Premiere Explosives and Tata Consumer Products are drawing attention after both stocks signaled bullish chart breakouts alongside steady earnings momentum.

Premiere Explosives: Technical View

SEBI-registered analyst Palak Jain said Premiere Explosives’ stock has triggered a dual inverse head-and-shoulders breakout, confirmed by a strong spike in volumes and positive momentum on the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

She highlighted buy levels above ₹612, with potential targets at ₹629, ₹685, and ₹684, while stop-loss is set at ₹550.

Premiere Explosives: Fundamental View

Jain pointed to the company’s first quarter (Q1) net profit rising 110% year-on-year to ₹15.36 crore and revenue up 76% to ₹148 crore. The company’s order book expanded to ₹988.5 crore, and margins improved despite sector cost pressures.

She added that while the stock trades at a high price-to-earnings ratio of about 82, its 52% multi-year revenue CAGR, operating leverage, and chart setup support further upside.

Tata Consumer Products: Technical View

Jain said Tata Consumer Products’ stock broke out of a downward channel on strong volumes, confirming a bullish reversal.

She pegged buy levels above ₹1,137, with targets at ₹1,170, ₹1,204, and ₹1,272, while stop-loss stands at ₹1,022.

Tata Consumer Products: Fundamental View

The company’s first quarter (Q1) consolidated profit after tax increased 15% year-over-year to ₹334 crore, while revenue rose 10% to ₹4,779 crore.

Jain noted that its Indian beverages segment delivered double-digit growth, international sales remained steady, and new product launches continue to support brand leadership.

With a price-to-earnings multiple near 62, a solid dividend record, and management’s positive guidance, she said technicals signal a “strong buy.”

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Premiere Explosives was ‘extremely bullish’ with ‘extremely high’ message volume, while Tata Consumer Products saw ‘bullish’ sentiment alongside ‘normal’ message activity.

While Premiere Explosives’ stock has risen 12.5% so far in 2025, shares of Tata Consumer Products have climbed 22.6% over the same period.

