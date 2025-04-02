POET Stock Declines On Q4 Miss, Retail Sentiment Sours

Read Full Article

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (POET) fell nearly 3% in Tuesday’s regular trading session after the company’s fourth-quarter results missed Wall Street expectations.

POET reported a loss of $0.48 per share, compared to an estimated loss of $0.08 per share. The company posted revenue of $29,032 during the quarter, compared to an estimated revenue of $60,000.

For context, POET posted a loss of $0.40 per share on revenue of $30,000 in the same period a year ago.

"In Q4 2024, we strategically positioned our company for accelerated growth by strengthening our financial foundation, advancing critical technology developments, and implementing a new manufacturing strategy designed for rapid, profitable scaling," stated POET chairman and CEO Suresh Venkatesan.

The company acquired SAIC Inc.’s 24.8% stake in Super Photonics Xiamen for $6.8 million, during the reporting period.

“Our acquisition of SPX gives us full control of our technology while enabling us to shift manufacturing toward Malaysia and away from China, reducing geopolitical risk to growth,” Venkatesan added.

It also plans to close a $25 million financing round with L5 Capital within the next few weeks, improving its liquidity position going forward.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around POET soured, entering the ‘neutral’ territory from ‘bullish’ a day ago. Message volumes remained at ‘high’ levels, pointing to continued interest among investors.

One user quipped they’re “looking forward” to the stock’s sixth consecutive red day on Wednesday.

POET’s stock has declined more than 38% year-to-date.

