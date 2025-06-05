The analyst cited strong order book visibility, diversification, and robust FY25 financials as key drivers for a potential rally.

PNC Infratech may head toward the ₹345–₹350 zone if it breaks above the current resistance of ₹320, according to SEBI-registered research analyst Palak Jain.

Support for the stock is seen near ₹300, she added.

PNC Infratech shares surged over 11% intraday on Thursday.

The company's strong fundamentals have led to bullish sentiment, driven by its ₹17,700 crore order book, which stands at 3.2 times its expected FY25 revenue, and its diversified projects in water supply, irrigation, railways, and metro construction.

This shift, the analyst noted, could reduce segment concentration and expand future revenue opportunities.

Jain also pointed to PNC Infratech’s FY25 standalone revenue of ₹5,513 crore and consolidated revenue of ₹6,769 crore.

The analyst said that improving core profit and profit-after-tax margins strengthened investor confidence.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

The stock has declined 26.5% so far in 2025.

