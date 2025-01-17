Plug Power Stock Heads For Worst Week In 4 Months, But Retail's Charged Up As DoE Closes $1.7B Loan

With President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration next week, concerns regarding the future of clean energy and EV-linked stocks have intensified.

Plug Power Stock Heads For Worst Week In 4 Months, But Retail's Charged Up As DoE Closes $1.7B Loan
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 9:55 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 9:55 PM IST

Shares of hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power Inc. slid over 7% on Friday morning, marking a three-week low and heading for their worst week since early September. 

Despite this decline, retail sentiment remained optimistic, fueled by the announcement of a $1.66 billion loan guarantee from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DoE) Loan Programs Office.

The loan guarantee will finance the construction of up to six projects across the U.S. that aim to produce and liquefy zero or low-carbon hydrogen at scale. 

Plug's hydrogen generation network currently includes plants in Georgia, Tennessee, Louisiana, and South Carolina with a liquid hydrogen production capacity of around 45 tons per day.

In prepared remarks, plug Power CEO Andy Marsh said, "In addition to reducing carbon emissions and enhancing the resilience of the U.S. energy grid, we believe the hydrogen economy aligns closely with national security interests."

PLUG sentiment and message volume Jan 17.png PLUG sentiment and message volume Jan 17 as of 11 am ET | source: Stocktwits

Sentiment on Stocktwits was 'extremely bullish,' with message volume spiking more than 130% in the previous session after Bloomberg reported the company was nearing the loan's closure. 

Some retail investors viewed the drop as an opportunity to buy more shares, while others saw the development as a blow to those shorting the stock. 

According to Koyfin data, Plug's short interest has risen from 21.4% to 23.3% over the past month.

There are also concerns about Plug's financial stability. The company has missed profit estimates in the past four quarters and faces challenges in a competitive and costly clean hydrogen market. 

In 2023, Plug issued a "going concern" notice but resolved that issue last year. Analysts reportedly expect the company to lose over $500 million this year.

With President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration next week, concerns regarding the future of clean energy and EV-linked stocks have intensified. 

However, in a Barron's interview, Marsh pointed out that the Trump administration did not claw back any similar DoE contracts during his first term. 

He also highlighted the hydrogen industry's appeal across political lines, particularly in red districts, where job creation and oil and gas sector support could help secure continued government backing.

Plug Power stock has performed reasonably well recently, gaining 8.7% in the last 12 months and 22% in the previous three months. 

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

State Street Stock Draws Eyeballs After Q4 Profit Beat: Retails Remains Bullish

State Street Stock Draws Eyeballs After Q4 Profit Beat: Retails Remains Bullish

Coinbase Stock Rises As Oppenheimer Sees Buying Opportunity Post Sell-Off: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Coinbase Stock Rises As Oppenheimer Sees Buying Opportunity Post Sell-Off: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Intel’s Retail Community Gets Fired Up On Merger Rumors As Stock Hits 6-Week High

Intel’s Retail Community Gets Fired Up On Merger Rumors As Stock Hits 6-Week High

Truist Financial Stock Moves Higher After Q4 Profit Beat: Retail Elated

Truist Financial Stock Moves Higher After Q4 Profit Beat: Retail Elated

Bitcoin Mining Stocks Surge As Trump Reportedly Eyes Crypto As 'National Priority': Retail Sentiment Bullish

Bitcoin Mining Stocks Surge As Trump Reportedly Eyes Crypto As 'National Priority': Retail Sentiment Bullish

Recent Stories

State Street Stock Draws Eyeballs After Q4 Profit Beat: Retails Remains Bullish

State Street Stock Draws Eyeballs After Q4 Profit Beat: Retails Remains Bullish

Coinbase Stock Rises As Oppenheimer Sees Buying Opportunity Post Sell-Off: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Coinbase Stock Rises As Oppenheimer Sees Buying Opportunity Post Sell-Off: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Intel’s Retail Community Gets Fired Up On Merger Rumors As Stock Hits 6-Week High

Intel’s Retail Community Gets Fired Up On Merger Rumors As Stock Hits 6-Week High

Auto-rickshaw driver recounts harrowing experience of rushing blood-soaked Saif Ali Khan to hospital dmn

Auto-rickshaw driver recounts harrowing experience of rushing blood-soaked Saif Ali Khan to hospital (WATCH)

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Dominant Indian womens team secures semifinal berth with a win over Bangladesh in QF

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Dominant Indian women's team secures semifinal berth with a win over Bangladesh in QF

Recent Videos

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Video Icon
Deva Trailer OUT! Shahid Kapoor's Intense Cop Avatar Stuns | WATCH

Deva Trailer OUT! Shahid Kapoor's Intense Cop Avatar Stuns | WATCH

Video Icon
LAVA Fountain Seen as Kilauea Volcano ERUPTS Again in Hawaii | WATCH

LAVA Fountain Seen as Kilauea Volcano ERUPTS Again in Hawaii | WATCH

Video Icon