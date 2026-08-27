William Blair has an ‘overweight’ rating on Palantir stock.

Palantir's Maven Smart System appears on track for a $1-billion annual revenue run rate.

The Maven Smart System (MSS) has emerged as the U.S. Department of Defense's flagship software platform for artificial intelligence-enabled warfare.

William Blair expects continued growth and a potential return toward prior highs for PLTR.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) share price gained about 1.6% on Wednesday after research firm William Blair flagged that the company’s Maven System is set to hit a $1 billion annual revenue run rate (ARR).

“Palantir's Maven Smart System appears on track for a $1B annual revenue run rate and potential program-of-record status, supporting continued growth and a potential return toward prior highs, William Blair told investors in a research note accessed by TheFly.

The firm has an ‘Outperform’ rating on the shares.

Palantir’s Maven Smart System

The Maven Smart System (MSS) is the Department of Defense's flagship software platform for artificial intelligence-enabled warfare, integrated by Palantir Technologies. Originating from Project Maven, a 2017 Pentagon initiative, the platform synthesizes data from hundreds of satellite, drone, and intelligence feeds into a single, synchronized map-based interface.

Computer vision models then automatically identify and label targets for human operators to verify, eliminating bottlenecks caused by vast streams of surveillance data.

Used across U.S. Combatant Commands and allied forces, MSS significantly accelerates targeting decisions and supports Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) operations while maintaining human oversight.

Maven’s Pentagon Formal Program Of Record Designation

The Pentagon officially designated the Maven Smart System as a formal program of record on Tuesday, establishing it as the primary artificial intelligence operating system for the U.S. armed forces. The transition to a program of record locks in multiyear budget streams for Palantir, solidifying government contracts as a cornerstone of its business model.

The designation supports a proposed $2.3 billion funding request spread over five years to scale the platform’s real-time target identification and intelligence synthesis capabilities worldwide.

PLTR Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘low’ message volumes.

PLTR stock has slipped 5.13% year-to-date. The SPDR S&P 500 Index (SPY) gained 11.3%, and Invesco QQQ (QQQ) rose 15% in the same period.

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