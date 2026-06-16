Dave & Buster’s CEO pointed to weak consumer spending, while retail traders criticized leadership following results.

Dave & Buster's Q1 earnings and revenue both missed Street expectations.

CEO Tarun Lal said Dave & Buster’s started Q1 strongly but was hurt by high gas prices, geopolitical uncertainty, and weaker consumer sentiment.

Retail sentiment turned ‘bearish’ on Stocktwits after Q1 results.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) stock slumped 11% overnight after a weaker-than-expected start to fiscal 2026, with company leadership acknowledging that first-quarter (Q1) performance fell short of both internal forecasts and investor expectations as economic pressures affected customer spending.

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The restaurant and entertainment company’s Q1 revenue of $559.2 million and adjusted earnings of $0.22 per share both missed the analysts’ consensus estimates of $578.38 million and $0.66 per share, respectively, according to Fiscal AI data.

PLAY CEO Points To Economic Pressures

Speaking during the Q1 earnings call, Dave & Buster's Entertainment CEO Tarun Lal said the business entered the quarter on a solid footing before facing mounting challenges later in the period.

“Of the macro backdrop, elevated gas prices, geopolitical uncertainty and a meaningful softness in consumer sentiment. They all were a real headwind in April.”

These conditions created headwinds for discretionary spending, affecting visits and overall sales trends at the entertainment and dining chain. Dave & Buster’s posted a 5.4% drop in comparable-store sales during Q1.

Lal said management reviewed the effectiveness of the company’s promotional efforts. “We found that our dollar per day messaging did not resonate as strongly as we hoped. And since then, we have pivoted to more compelling promotions, which are resonating with customers,” said Lal.

The initiative was designed to appeal to budget-conscious families, but the strategy did not generate the expected traffic, prompting the company to revise its promotional approach.

While food and beverage sales remained resilient and continued to improve, the company's arcade and gaming operations, which typically yield higher profit margins, saw weaker demand. As a result, the entertainment segment accounted for a smaller share of overall revenue, placing additional pressure on earnings.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment stock traded over 11% lower, ahead of Tuesday.

What Are PLAY Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock worsened, shifting to ‘bearish’ from ‘bullish’ the previous day. Message volume increased 6,300% in 24 hours.

Retail traders were disappointed at the earnings and criticized the leadership.

A user said, “I can't believe Tarun Lal single-handedly led a 60% decline in equity value. Really, this should be used by Colleges as an example of self sabotage, the Chairman can't be trusted, very poor judgement and leading the very company he built into the gutter. Chapter 7 in two years or less Of course, they'll blame the weather and gas prices for their insolvency.”

Another user said, “Hear me out on this. Just saw PLAY missed earnings pretty bad tonight. GME should look into acquiring Dave and Buster’s since they have the cash right now.​It would actually be a really cool setup if you could win GameStop PowerPacks, Pokémon cards, or graded slabs at the prize counter. Then, if you don't want to keep them, you could just sell them right back to the counter for cash or credit to buy more game chips and keep playing.​It gives people a genuine reason to go out and play games again, and it solves D&B’s foot traffic problem.”

A third user took a dig at PLAY investors, saying, “it fills my heart with laughter that in the middle of 2026, in the middle of the on ramp to AI revolution, and new revolution in nuclear and renewable energy, people are eyeing dave and busters and thinking "i want to invest".

PLAY stock has declined 24% year to date.

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