PL’s sharp selloff on Friday was driven by dilution concerns linked to a $1.5 billion equity offering.

Needham raised its price target to $53, citing a strong outlook and expanded demand for sovereign Earth observation.

Clear Street listed the upcoming Owl satellite launch and planned space-based data center technology tests in 2027 as key future catalysts.

Investors were concerned about Planet Labs' new $1.5 billion share-sale program, which will fund future investments but could dilute existing shareholders.

Planet Labs’ (PL) stock jumped 2.3% overnight heading into Monday after plunging to a 20-month low in the last session, which was triggered by a $1.5 billion capital-raising initiative amid a broader market decline.

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However, the company received support from Wall Street on the strength of its first-quarter (Q1) fiscal earnings and outlook as analysts pointed to strong financial performance, rising demand from defense customers, and upcoming technology milestones.

Analysts Raise PL’s Price Target After Q1 Earnings

Multiple firms raised their price targets after Planet Labs reported record quarterly revenue of $94.2 million on Thursday, beating Wall Street's $90.13 million estimate, according to Fiscal AI data. The company posted an adjusted loss of $0.03 per share, which was better than analysts' forecast of a $0.04 per-share loss.

Planet Labs also raised its Q2 revenue forecast to $102 million-$107 million, exceeding analysts' estimate of $100.86 million.

On Friday, Needham raised its price target on PL to $53 from $40 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating. The new price target implies a 64% upside to the stock’s last closing price.

The firm said Planet Labs delivered better-than-expected Q1 results, and its outlook points to stronger revenue growth in the second quarter. Analysts also noted rising demand for Earth observation data as global tensions continue to rise.

A key highlight of the quarter was Planet Labs' Defense & Intelligence business, which saw its revenue jump 68% from last year. The growth was driven by government and security agencies' use of the company's satellite data and monitoring services.

Clear Street lifted its price target to $53 from $34 and reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating. The firm pointed to continued growth in Planet Labs' defense business. Analysts also said the planned launch of the first Owl satellite this year and testing of space-based data center technology in 2027 could help drive future growth.

Planet Labs’ stock traded over 2% higher, ahead of Monday.

PL Stock: Northland Bullish After Earnings Beat

Northland increased its price target on PL to $50 from $33 while maintaining an ‘Outperform’ rating. The research firm pointed to stronger-than-expected revenue and adjusted EBITDA results as evidence that Planet Labs is executing effectively against its growth strategy.

Last week, Planet Labs also announced an eight-figure contract extension with the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency focused on maritime monitoring and emergency-response applications.

However, the biggest source of concern was the launch of a $1.5 billion at-the-market equity program designed to support future satellite deployments and technology development. Although the financing provides additional flexibility for long-term expansion, investors worry that future share sales could dilute existing ownership stakes.

Satellite Technology And SpaceX IPO Boost

Last week, Planet Labs sent its Pelican-11 satellite to California ahead of an upcoming launch aboard a SpaceX mission. The Pelican platform incorporates advanced onboard artificial intelligence technology powered by Nvidia processors, allowing imagery and analytical data to be processed more quickly before reaching customers.

The price target updates come as investors turn their focus to SpaceX's upcoming IPO, which aims to raise up to $75 billion at a $1.77 trillion valuation, a move many believe could boost interest and investment across the broader space industry.

What Are PL Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with an 800% increase in message volume over the last week.

A user said, “Space is not cool because were gonna to the moon or mars... space is a good investment because those who own the higher ground will control the world.”

“Telecommunications will be all low orbit satellites, defense sector and surveillance, data centers with free solar, these are the things that will actually make these companies rich and are good investments.”

Another user said, “With SpaceX IPO on the horizon and dilution, probably trade sideways, adding long shares periodically.”

PL stock has gained over 63% year-to-date.

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