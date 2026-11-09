Planet Labs is expanding satellite manufacturing as governments ramp up defense spending.

Defense demand is boosting Planet Labs' business, as its satellite imagery helps governments identify potential threats.

Planet Labs has secured deals with Japan, Germany and Sweden to build and launch satellites.

The company’s network of 700-plus satellites captures about 4 million images daily.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) is seeing a surge in demand for its satellite intelligence as geopolitical tensions and artificial intelligence reshape global security needs. CEO Will Marshall said defense is currently driving the biggest growth wave, with countries seeking satellite data, AI-powered threat detection and independent reconnaissance capabilities.

Planet Labs stock edged 0.6% higher overnight, ahead of Monday.

Defense Demand Takes Center Stage For Planet Labs

Over the weekend, speaking on the Sourcery with Molly O'Shea podcast, Marshall described Planet Labs as an information provider that converts satellite observations into actionable intelligence. Its data supports a broad range of decisions, from helping farmers improve agricultural productivity to enabling governments to identify security risks and coordinate disaster relief.

“We have a wide variety of applications, but it’s true that defence is really what’s driving the biggest boom right now,” said Marshall.

He said that the company's imagery helped identify Russian military activity near Ukraine ahead of the full-scale invasion. Planet Labs also supplies Ukraine with intelligence that helps its authorities track potential threats before they approach the country's borders.

“Normally, satellites before Planet were only used to look at the things people knew to look at. The nuclear facility in North Korea, the Russian missile factory. But we look at everything else and find if there's things that might be emerging that they didn't know they needed to look at.”

Planet Labs Says Countries Seek Control Over Satellite Networks

Demand is extending beyond purchasing imagery and AI-powered analytical services. Marshall said several governments now want to own and operate their own satellite infrastructure to maintain independent control over intelligence gathering.

“So now countries are coming to us and saying, can we buy your data? Can we buy your AI that sits on top to find these new threats? And they're also saying, hey, can we just buy your satellites?”

Japan has agreed to purchase satellites from Planet Labs, while Germany is financing a separate satellite fleet. The company is also developing systems for Sweden. Under these arrangements, Planet Labs builds and launches the spacecraft before transferring operational control to the respective governments.

Planet Labs’ Manufacturing Expansion Supports Growing Orders

Planet Labs has doubled its satellite production capacity at its San Francisco facility to meet growing demand. Beyond defense, businesses and government agencies are also using its satellite imagery data.

“So civil government is counties and states trying to use us to help stop wildfires and respond to them, or NASA using it for science and Earth system science. It's Brazil government using it to stop deforestation, but no one can do that on their own. AI is covering all of that. Satellites and the AI enable this scale.”

Planet has launched over 700 satellites, trailing only SpaceX (SPCX), and runs the only satellite network that captures images of all Earth's land areas every day. It produces about 4 million images daily for defense, government and business customers.

In the second-quarter, Planet Labs posted a 58% jump in revenue. Its net loss narrowed to $9.4 million from $22.6 million, while its backlog stood at approximately $814.9 million.

PL Stock: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish.’

PL stock has cratered 36% year-to-date.

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