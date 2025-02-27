Pi Coin Rally Stalls After Hitting Record High As Binance Listing Decision Looms – Retail Buzz Drives Token Into Top Trending List

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remains divided, with some investors anticipating a breakout rally post listing and others warning of a potential price correction once the initial hype fades.

Pi Network (PI) surged to a new all-time high of $2.99 late Wednesday, fueling a wave of retail discussion on Stocktwits ahead of its potential listing on Binance.

The token was one of the platform’s top trending tickers during early morning U.S. market hours on Thursday as traders speculated on its next move.

However, by early U.S. pre-market trading, Pi token’s price had pulled back to around $2.70, down 10% from its peak, as investors awaited Binance’s decision, according to CoinGecko data.

At the time of writing, 86% of respondents in Binance’s community poll had voted in favor of adding Pi Coin to the exchange.

While the poll highlights strong retail enthusiasm, Binance will make a decision based on its internal evaluation once voting concludes later in the day.

Colin Wu, founder of Wu Blockchain, has voiced strong concerns over the move, stating that Binance’s focus on user registrations and traffic growth could come “at the expense of its reputation and security.”

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remains divided, with some investors anticipating a breakout rally post listing and others warning of a potential price correction once the initial hype fades.

Historically, a listing could improve liquidity and attract new buyers, potentially driving further price action, as seen with other tokens. Most recently, MyShell (SHELL) saw a 40% bump after Binance announced its listing on the exchange.

Despite growing retail enthusiasm, Pi Coin has faced scrutiny over its opaque tokenomics and accusations of being a pyramid scheme. Bybit CEO Ben Zhou has publicly dismissed the project as a scam, alleging it exploits retail investors, particularly seniors.

Meanwhile, unverified reports suggest that Florida-based Zito Realty has started accepting Pi Coin for real estate transactions, making it the second cryptocurrency after Bitcoin (BTC) to gain such a use case. However, Pi Network’s official channels have not confirmed these claims.

