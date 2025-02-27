Pi Coin Rally Stalls After Hitting Record High As Binance Listing Decision Looms – Retail Buzz Drives Token Into Top Trending List

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remains divided, with some investors anticipating a breakout rally post listing and others warning of a potential price correction once the initial hype fades.

Pi Coin Rally Stalls After Hitting Record High As Binance Listing Decision Looms – Retail Buzz Drives Token Into Top Trending List
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Pi Network (PI) surged to a new all-time high of $2.99 late Wednesday, fueling a wave of retail discussion on Stocktwits ahead of its potential listing on Binance. 

The token was one of the platform’s top trending tickers during early morning U.S. market hours on Thursday as traders speculated on its next move.

However, by early U.S. pre-market trading, Pi token’s price had pulled back to around $2.70, down 10% from its peak, as investors awaited Binance’s decision, according to CoinGecko data. 

At the time of writing, 86% of respondents in Binance’s community poll had voted in favor of adding Pi Coin to the exchange. 

While the poll highlights strong retail enthusiasm, Binance will make a decision based on its internal evaluation once voting concludes later in the day.

Colin Wu, founder of Wu Blockchain, has voiced strong concerns over the move, stating that Binance’s focus on user registrations and traffic growth could come “at the expense of its reputation and security.”

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remains divided, with some investors anticipating a breakout rally post listing and others warning of a potential price correction once the initial hype fades.

Historically, a listing could improve liquidity and attract new buyers, potentially driving further price action, as seen with other tokens. Most recently, MyShell (SHELL) saw a 40% bump after Binance announced its listing on the exchange.

Despite growing retail enthusiasm, Pi Coin has faced scrutiny over its opaque tokenomics and accusations of being a pyramid scheme. Bybit CEO Ben Zhou has publicly dismissed the project as a scam, alleging it exploits retail investors, particularly seniors.

Meanwhile, unverified reports suggest that Florida-based Zito Realty has started accepting Pi Coin for real estate transactions, making it the second cryptocurrency after Bitcoin (BTC) to gain such a use case. However, Pi Network’s official channels have not confirmed these claims.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Nvidia’s Streak of Record-Breaking Quarters Drives Retail To Buy More And Stay Long

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IonQ Announces Mixed Q4 Results, $500M At-the-Market Stock Offering - Stock Slips But Retail Support Stays Strong

IonQ Announces Mixed Q4 Results, $500M At-the-Market Stock Offering - Stock Slips But Retail Support Stays Strong

Pure Storage Stock Tumbles 12% Premarket To Head Toward 3-Month Low Despite Q4 Beat: Retail Scrambles To Buy The Dip

Pure Storage Stock Tumbles 12% Premarket To Head Toward 3-Month Low Despite Q4 Beat: Retail Scrambles To Buy The Dip

Nvidia’s Streak of Record-Breaking Quarters Drives Retail To Buy More And Stay Long

Nvidia’s Streak of Record-Breaking Quarters Drives Retail To Buy More And Stay Long

Unum Stock Rises Pre-Market After $3.4B Long-Term Care Reinsurance Deal With Fortitude Re: Retail’s Yet To Be Impressed

Unum Stock Rises Pre-Market After $3.4B Long-Term Care Reinsurance Deal With Fortitude Re: Retail’s Yet To Be Impressed

BP To Lift Fossil Fuel Production, Curb Energy Transition Spending: Retail Has Mixed Feelings

BP To Lift Fossil Fuel Production, Curb Energy Transition Spending: Retail Has Mixed Feelings

Recent Stories

Lord Shiva's Vasuki Naag real? Fossils of a 50-foot prehistoric snake discovered in India ddr

Lord Shiva's Vasuki Naag real? Fossils of a 50-foot prehistoric snake discovered in India

PHOTOS: Hania Amir-inspired 10 gorgeous suit designs for Ramadan 2025 NTI

PHOTOS: Hania Amir-inspired 10 gorgeous suit designs for Ramadan 2025

IonQ Announces Mixed Q4 Results, $500M At-the-Market Stock Offering - Stock Slips But Retail Support Stays Strong

IonQ Announces Mixed Q4 Results, $500M At-the-Market Stock Offering - Stock Slips But Retail Support Stays Strong

Pure Storage Stock Tumbles 12% Premarket To Head Toward 3-Month Low Despite Q4 Beat: Retail Scrambles To Buy The Dip

Pure Storage Stock Tumbles 12% Premarket To Head Toward 3-Month Low Despite Q4 Beat: Retail Scrambles To Buy The Dip

World Protein Day: Everything you need to know about daily Protein intake MEG

World Protein Day: Everything you need to know about daily Protein intake

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Video Icon
Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Legendary Actor Gene Hackman and Wife Found DEAD at with Their Pet DOG at Home!

Legendary Actor Gene Hackman and Wife Found DEAD at with Their Pet DOG at Home!

Video Icon