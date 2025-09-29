The announcement from the group coincides with the deadline set by President Trump for 17 pharmaceutical companies to reduce drug prices in the U.S. to the levels paid by other developed countries.

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), a lobbying organization, announced a new website on Monday that will connect patients with manufacturer-direct purchase programs.

The website, AmericasMedicine.com, is scheduled to launch in January 2026, PhRMA announced. It will allow manufacturers to list a range of medicines and connect patients directly to available options prescribed by their doctor, it added.

Pharmacy benefit managers and middlemen receive massive rebates on medicines while charging patients the full price, the organization noted. Direct purchase programs thus enable patients and employers to purchase medicines at a lower cost.

The group represents several biopharmaceutical research companies, including Amgen (AMGN), Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), and Merck (MRK). However, pharmaceutical manufacturers will make their own decisions to offer direct purchase programs, and if they want to participate in the new website, the group said.

