Martin Shkreli dismissed SLS’s trial data as statistically fragile, drawing a parallel between the company’s data and Capricor Therapeutics’ Deramiocel data.

According to Sellas, median survival in the REGAL trial was 24 months with galinpepimut-S versus 14.7 months on the best available treatment.

Shkreli described the broader data package and presentation as “sketch.”

In a separate post on X, Shkreli opined that the FDA will not approve Capricor’s Deramiocel by Nov. 22.

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences (SLS) jumped as much as 200% on Tuesday after the company reported that its late-stage REGAL trial of the galinpepimut-S (GPS) cancer vaccine met the primary overall survival endpoint in acute myeloid leukemia patients in second remission.

However, former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli, popularly known as a ‘pharma bro,’ dismissed the data as statistically fragile, drawing a parallel between the company’s data and Capricor Therapeutics’ Deramiocel data.

According to Sellas, median survival in the trial was 24 months with GPS versus 14.7 months on the best available treatment. The open-label study enrolled 126 patients. SELLAS stated that comprehensive statistical evaluation of all secondary endpoints and additional pre-specified analyses is underway. These will be “presented in detail at an upcoming major medical conference and submitted for publication in a peer-reviewed journal,” the company said, while adding that it is eyeing an application seeking approval with the FDA in the first half of 2027.

SLS stock traded near $20 at the time of writing, up about 150%, after touching highs around $25.

Shkreli’s Immediate Reaction

$SLS is CAPR 2,” Shkreli said in a post on X. “p=0.035 means 1 patient tipping point to p>0.05.”

Source: X/ Martin Shkreli

The post framed the result as statistically fragile; a single additional death in the GPS arm could have erased statistical significance, as per Shkreli. He also described the broader data package and presentation as “sketch.”

Source: X/ Martin Shkreli

The Capricor Parallel

Shkreli has compared the data to Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) and its deramiocel cell therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. In late 2025, Shkreli publicly shorted CAPR, co-authored a lengthy critical report, and predicted the pivotal HOPE-3 trial would fail, arguing the stock would fall toward cash value near $2. When HOPE-3 reported statistically significant results on upper-limb function and a cardiac endpoint, the stock surged several-fold. Shkreli later called his short a “bad call” while still questioning data integrity.

Capricor is now awaiting the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision on its application seeking approval for Deramiocel by Nov. 22. In a post on X, Shkreli opined that the agency will not approve the drug. The company's first application was rejected in July 2025.

Source: X/ Martin Shkreli

Michael Shkreli's Prior Stance On SLS

Shkreli has been consistently skeptical of SELLAS. Earlier in 2026, he stated he was “very bearish” and that the trial “will fail.” He questioned the peptide vaccine’s mechanism and the practical challenges of demonstrating a survival benefit in relapsed AML.

Replies to Shkreli’s post noted that achieving statistical significance on overall survival is difficult because patients receive subsequent therapies, and that fragility indices of 1–2 are common among pivotal oncology trials that later support approvals. Others simply rejected the framing.

How Did SLS Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around SLS stock jumped from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

Meanwhile, sentiment around CAPR stock stayed within the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day, coupled with ‘extremely high’ retail chatter.

While SLS stock has gained over 400% year-to-date, CAPR has dropped 70%.

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