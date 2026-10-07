According to a report from The Financial Times citing people familiar with the matter, a take-private deal for Bill is likely to be agreed in the coming days and will value the company at a premium.

BILL stock has dropped about 80% over the past five years after going public in late 2019.

Activist investors including Starboard Value, Elliott Management, and Barington Capital have pushed for cost cuts, board changes, and a strategic review at BILL in the past.

Earlier this year, Bill’s industry peer PayPal also received a takeover proposal from Advent International and Stripe, though it did not culminate in a deal.

Shares of Bill Holdings Inc. (BILL) jumped on Tuesday, hitting fresh 21-month highs, after reports that private equity firm TPG is nearing a take-private deal for the fintech company.

According to a report from The Financial Times citing people familiar with the matter, a take-private deal for Bill is likely to be agreed in the coming days and will value the company at a premium. However, the talks could also collapse, or the timeline could shift, the report added.

BILL had a market cap of about $4.8 billion before the bounce on Tuesday. The stock has dropped around 80% over the past five years after going public in late 2019. At the time of writing, BILL stock was trading 12% higher, on track for its best day since February, if the gains hold.

BILL Stock Under Pressure

Bill Holdings has faced mounting pressure in recent years as revenue growth cooled from the triple-digit rates seen shortly after its 2019 IPO to the mid-teens.

The slowdown, combined with ongoing profitability challenges and a sharp decline in the stock from its 2021 peaks, has drawn activist investors including Starboard Value, Elliott Management, and Barington Capital, who have pushed for cost cuts, board changes, and a strategic review. The company has responded with workforce reductions and a greater focus on efficiency, even as competition intensified.

Earlier this month, the company headquartered in San Jose, California, reported quarterly total revenue of $353.8 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year, and net income of $60.3 million, compared to a loss of $3 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company added that it processed 38 million transactions in the quarter, marking a growth of 14%, and served over 475,000 businesses as of the end of the quarter.

The news of a deal for Bill Holdings comes after its industry peer PayPal received a takeover proposal from private equity firm Advent International and Stripe earlier this year, though it did not culminate in a deal.

How Did BILL Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BILL stock jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume rose from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

Some retail traders on the platform voiced optimism about a deal.

View this Stocktwits post

BILL stock has gained 19% year-to-date.

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