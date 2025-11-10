Quoting Jim Carmer, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said, “If the whole things fails, then we overpaid. If the whole things succeeds, it’s a f- - -ing good deal.”

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla made candid remarks on live television regarding the Seagen acquisition and the Metsera deal.

Seagen, acquired for $43 billion in 2023, is expected to add $10 billion to Pfizer’s risk-adjusted revenue by 2030.

Bourla said the Metsera deal positions Pfizer to compete more effectively in the obesity drug market against Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

Pfizer (PFE) CEO Albert Bourla reportedly dropped the F-bomb on live television while discussing the company’s Seagen acquisition and how lessons learned might influence its outlook on the Metsera (MTSR) deal.

Quoting Jim Carmer, Bourla said, “If the whole things fails, then we overpaid. If the whole things succeeds, it’s a f- - -ing good deal.” He added that the deal with Seagen was “transformational” for Pfizer and a driver for its oncology department.

On the success of Mastera, he said more data would be needed to determine its success. “Once we get approval, we’ll find out,” Bourla stated.

Pfizer’s stock edged 0.4% lower in morning trade, despite strength in the broader market. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory as chatter dipped to ‘high’ from ‘extremely high’ levels over the past day.

Pfizer’s Seagen Acquisition

Pfizer acquired Seagen, a biotechnology company that specialized in antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer therapy, in 2023 for $43 billion. According to the company, the deal is expected to add more than $10 billion to Pfizer’s risk-adjusted revenue by 2030. Pfizer also noted that Seagen nearly doubled the company’s pipeline with 60 programs and added four FDA-approved cancer drugs.

Outlook For Metsera Deal

Bourla stated that the crux of the Metsera deal was that it allows Pfizer to expand its footprint in the “fastest growing market” for obesity drugs. “In our hands, it can create significant value.”

He added that the addition of Metsera to Pfizer’s portfolio puts the company in a better position to compete against Eli Lilly (LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NOVO). “All we wanted was the right portfolio, because ours, unfortunately, ours didn’t work,” Bourla told CNBC.

He also expects that Pfizer will pay out the full contingent value right (CVR), which grants shareholders additional payments if certain milestones are met with respect to drug development and commercial success.

Pfizer won the bidding war for Metsera against Novo Nordisk last week, putting up more than $10 billion to acquire the weight-loss drug startup.

