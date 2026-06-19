In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Pfizer said Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Dave Denton notified the company on June 16 that he will step down effective August 15.

Cecile Guegan will serve as interim CFO, Pfizer said.

The company said it will provide additional details on the permanent CFO search in due course.

In a separate filing, Pfizer reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) fell 3% on Thursday after the company disclosed the planned departure of its chief financial officer, even as it separately reaffirmed its full-year 2026 financial outlook.

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In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Pfizer said Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Dave Denton notified the company on June 16 that he will step down effective Aug. 15, 2026, to pursue a professional opportunity outside the pharmaceutical industry in consumer goods.

The filing explicitly stated that Denton’s departure is not related to Pfizer’s financial or operating results or any disagreements regarding financial, operational, accounting, or reporting policies or practices. Denton joined Pfizer in 2022 from Lowe’s Companies.

PFE’s New CFO

Cecile Guegan, currently Senior Vice President, Finance, Global Biopharmaceutical Business, will serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer effective Aug. 16 while Pfizer conducts a search for a permanent successor. Denton and Guegan will work together during the transition period.

CEO Albert Bourla praised Denton’s contributions, particularly his role in major deals including the acquisitions of Seagen, Biohaven, and Metsera. “Dave has been a steady and trusted steward of Pfizer’s financial health, and we are grateful for his leadership,” Bourla said.

The company said it will provide additional details on the permanent CFO search in due course.

PFE’s Annual Guidance

In a separate filing, Pfizer reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance, originally provided in December 2025 and previously reaffirmed in May. The company continues to expect full-year revenues of $59.5 billion to $62.5 billion and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.80 to $3.00.

How Did PFE Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around PFE stock jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘normal’ to ’high’ levels.

A Stocktwits user dismissed the selloff on Thursday as overdone.

Another user said that Denton himself was overpaid, and the acquisition deals made under his leadership cost the company too much. According to Pfizer’s own filing, Denton received nearly $9.7 million in total compensation for fiscal year 2025.

PFE stock has gained about 6% over the past 12 months but has stayed flat this year.

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