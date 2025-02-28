PepGen Sees Fastest Weekly Retail Following Growth Among Biotech Stocks: What's Behind The Buzz?

The rally follows PepGen's release of early clinical data from its Phase 1 trial evaluating its therapy to treat a rare genetic disorder.

PepGen Sees Fastest Weekly Retail Following Growth Among Biotech Stocks: What's Behind The Buzz?
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 28, 2025, 1:00 PM IST

PepGen Inc. (PEPG) shares are on track for their best weekly performance since September 2022, surging 77% as retail interest skyrockets. 

The stock saw a 150% weekly spike in followers on Stocktwits, making it the fastest-growing biotech stock by retail engagement in this period.

The rally follows PepGen's release of early clinical data from its FREEDOM-DM1 Phase 1 trial, evaluating PGN-EDODM1 in myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) – a genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness and wasting.

The company reported dose-dependent splicing correction of 12.3% at 5 mg/kg and 29.1% at 10 mg/kg at 28 days post-dosing. While single-dose studies haven't shown functional improvements, PepGen sees early trends suggesting potential benefits with repeat dosing.

The biotech firm expects results from the 15 mg/kg cohort in the second half of 2025 and from the FREEDOM2 5 mg/kg cohort in Q1 2026.

H.C. Wainwright called the data "very encouraging," highlighting that the 29.1% splicing correction could have therapeutic significance, as all individuals in the study showed over 10% change in the splicing index.

The research firm has a 'Buy' rating and a $16 price target.

Stifel also noted a "highly promising signal on splicing" and saw an improved probability of success for PGN-EDODM1. The analyst called the results a "clear win" against low expectations, especially with PepGen trading below cash.

On the financial side, PepGen reported a fourth-quarter loss of $0.68, better than an anticipated $0.72 loss. The company ended 2024 with $120.2 million in cash and equivalents, which it expects to fund operations into 2026.

Some traders see PepGen as undervalued after its recent pullback, pointing to solid DM1 data and nearly $4 per share in cash. 

Another investor highlighted its strong cash position, no immediate financing risk, and promising trial results, arguing the selloff mid-week has made the stock's risk-reward profile more attractive.

Short interest on PepGen's stock has edged down from 2.5% at the start of the year to 2.1% at the end of last week, according to Koyfin data.

Shares of the company are down more than 84% in the past 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

AES Stock Tumbles Ahead Of Q4 Results: Earnings Expected To Fall, Retail Stays Divided

AES Stock Tumbles Ahead Of Q4 Results: Earnings Expected To Fall, Retail Stays Divided

Archer Aviation Stock Sinks On Wider Q4 Loss, But Retail Confidence Stays Airborne

Archer Aviation Stock Sinks On Wider Q4 Loss, But Retail Confidence Stays Airborne

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Slips As Softer-Than-Expected Outlook Overshadows Q4 Profit Beat — Retail Stays Optimistic

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Slips As Softer-Than-Expected Outlook Overshadows Q4 Profit Beat — Retail Stays Optimistic

Bath & Body Works Stock Dives On Disappointing Earnings Guidance, China Tariff Warning — But Retail Stays Upbeat

Bath & Body Works Stock Dives On Disappointing Earnings Guidance, China Tariff Warning — But Retail Stays Upbeat

Rocket Lab Stock Falls After Q1 Outlook Falls Below Expectations, Retail Optimism Undeterred

Rocket Lab Stock Falls After Q1 Outlook Falls Below Expectations, Retail Optimism Undeterred

Recent Stories

INOX to KSB: Top 10 Gaining Stocks to Watch on February 28 NTI

INOX to KSB: Top 10 Gaining Stocks to Watch on February 28

Fishing boat catches fire off Raigad coast, Maharashtra; Coast Guard & Navy rescue all 18 onboard (WATCH) ddr

Fishing boat catches fire off Raigad coast, Maharashtra; Coast Guard & Navy rescue all 18 onboard (WATCH)

AES Stock Tumbles Ahead Of Q4 Results: Earnings Expected To Fall, Retail Stays Divided

AES Stock Tumbles Ahead Of Q4 Results: Earnings Expected To Fall, Retail Stays Divided

Archer Aviation Stock Sinks On Wider Q4 Loss, But Retail Confidence Stays Airborne

Archer Aviation Stock Sinks On Wider Q4 Loss, But Retail Confidence Stays Airborne

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Slips As Softer-Than-Expected Outlook Overshadows Q4 Profit Beat — Retail Stays Optimistic

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Slips As Softer-Than-Expected Outlook Overshadows Q4 Profit Beat — Retail Stays Optimistic

Recent Videos

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Video Icon
Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon